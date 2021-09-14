The Best Street Style Looks From New York Fashion Week Spring 2022

Photo: Imaxtree

New York Fashion Week has officially come to an end. While the Spring 2022 shows are just getting started in London, we're taking the time to highlight our favorite street style looks from the past week. We edited down the bunch to 33 (!) of our favorite images, featuring showgoers who stood out to us on the sidewalks (and whose outfits we're most likely to copy, tbh.)

See our winners in the gallery below, and keep reading for every single street style snap we published this week. And if you want more, we picked our favorite showgoer beauty moments from the week, too. Enjoy, and we'll see you across the pond.

Our Top 33 Looks of the Week

33 Gallery 33 Images

Day 1

22 Gallery 22 Images

Day 2

25 Gallery 25 Images

Day 3

26 Gallery 26 Images

Day 4

30 Gallery 30 Images

Day 5

22 Gallery 22 Images

Day 6

37 Gallery 37 Images

Sign up for our daily newsletter and get the latest industry news in your inbox every day.