September 14, 2021
The Best Street Style Looks From New York Fashion Week Spring 2022

Plus, browse all of our images from the week in one place.
New-york-fashion-spring-2022-best-street-style

New York Fashion Week has officially come to an end. While the Spring 2022 shows are just getting started in London, we're taking the time to highlight our favorite street style looks from the past week. We edited down the bunch to 33 (!) of our favorite images, featuring showgoers who stood out to us on the sidewalks (and whose outfits we're most likely to copy, tbh.)

See our winners in the gallery below, and keep reading for every single street style snap we published this week. And if you want more, we picked our favorite showgoer beauty moments from the week, too. Enjoy, and we'll see you across the pond.

Our Top 33 Looks of the Week 

new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-1-6
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-6-33
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-6-32
33
Gallery
33 Images

Day 1

new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-1-22
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-1-1
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-1-2
22
Gallery
22 Images

Day 2

new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-2-25
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-2-1
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-2-2
25
Gallery
25 Images

Day 3

new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-3-27
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-3-1
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-3-2
26
Gallery
26 Images

Day 4

new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-4-30
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-4-1
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-4-2
30
Gallery
30 Images

Day 5 

new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-5-23
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-5-1
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-5-2
22
Gallery
22 Images

Day 6

new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-6-37
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-6-1
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-6-2
37
Gallery
37 Images

