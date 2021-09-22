September 22, 2021
Fashionista's Favorite Shoes From the London Spring 2022 Runways
Fashionista's Favorite Shoes From the London Spring 2022 Runways

There were platforms, ballet flats and... more platforms.
Photo: Imaxtree

There were platforms, ballet flats and... more platforms.

Before digging into pasta and Prada in Milan, we're diving into the many excellent platforms, ballet flats and... more platforms that walked the runways in London, because there were plenty. 

Chunky-soled shoes were popular with "It" Brit brands like Molly Goddard, Simone Rocha and Victoria Beckham. In addition to the clunky clogs and loafers that stumped down the catwalks across the pond, there were also several shoes that one would associate with childlike innocence (and maybe blisters), like ballet flats and Mary Jane's — which is good news for anyone who saved their prep school uniforms and bad news for our heels. 

Ahead, scroll through our favorite footwear from the London Spring 2022 runways (and see our favorites from New York here).

jw-anderson-spring-22-shoes
210920 Simone Rocha SS22 L01 Detail 0035_
210920 Simone Rocha SS22 L06 Detail 0261_
25
Gallery
25 Images

