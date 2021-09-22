Fashionista's Favorite Shoes From the London Spring 2022 Runways

Before digging into pasta and Prada in Milan, we're diving into the many excellent platforms, ballet flats and... more platforms that walked the runways in London, because there were plenty.

Chunky-soled shoes were popular with "It" Brit brands like Molly Goddard, Simone Rocha and Victoria Beckham. In addition to the clunky clogs and loafers that stumped down the catwalks across the pond, there were also several shoes that one would associate with childlike innocence (and maybe blisters), like ballet flats and Mary Jane's — which is good news for anyone who saved their prep school uniforms and bad news for our heels.

Ahead, scroll through our favorite footwear from the London Spring 2022 runways (and see our favorites from New York here).

25 Gallery 25 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.