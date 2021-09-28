September 28, 2021
Fashionista's 27 Favorite Shoes From MFW for Spring 2022
Publish date:

From sky-high platforms to beaded (and butterfly!) embellishments on sandals, they're all about being the center of attention.
Author:

Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images

We're reaching the home stretch of fashion month — but not before looking back on the Spring 2022 collections that debuted in Milan and starting to plot our footwear buys for next season.

Italian designers presented bold, colorful, eye-grabbing visions for the new year spanning both ready-to-wear and accessories, especially shoes: From bold colors to sky-high platforms to beaded (and butterfly!) embellishments, the Spring 2022 footwear agenda is all about being the center of attention. See Fashionista's favorite shoes from the Milan Fashion Week Spring 2022 collections in the gallery, below.

LOOK_17 RUSH - MARNI SS22 VOL.2
Fendi shs S22 009
Fendi shs S22 001
27
Gallery
27 Images

