Fashionista's 21 Favorite Shoes From NYFW for Spring 2022

After months at home, it's hard to think about forcing our feet out of fuzzy socks and cloud-like slippers, but Spring 2022 footwear at New York Fashion Week made a strong case for sturdy, adventure-bound soles.

Coach and Monse showed hiker-friendly, rubber lace-up options, while Collina Strada and Sandy Liang jazzed up the traditional and always dependable sneaker. The clunkiness continued at Proenza Schouler, where patent leather sandals and loafers were given an extra-wide appearance, with exaggerated square toes and rubbery platforms. Jonathan Simkhai prescribed to the same the thick footbed solution, making puffy tie-up sandals with lug soles.

Elsewhere, designers thought up more party-friendly and leg-lengthening, shoes for spring. Maisie Wilen offered a flirty strappy stiletto decorated with a hot pink rose, and Brandon Maxwell showed a sweet gingham stiletto bedecked with a bow. The masters of covetable sandals, Maryam Nassir Zadeh and Rachel Comey, didn't disappoint their cool fans and stuck to what they do best: translucent slides, colorful clogs and fisherman sandals.

Before jumping into the whirlwind of shows and events that the next stop on the fashion month tour will bring us, take a look at the best shoes we saw right here in New York in the gallery below.

