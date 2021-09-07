September 8, 2021
Sponsored Story
Publish date:

Big Picture PR Is Hiring A Publicist In New York, NY

Big Picture PR is a lifestyle PR and influencer marketing agency representing dynamic brands and companies in the fashion, wellness, fitness, beauty and the consumer tech and retail space.
Author:
big picture pr.png

Big Picture PR is a lifestyle PR and influencer marketing agency representing dynamic brands and companies in the fashion, wellness, fitness, beauty and the consumer tech and retail space. We are looking to add a team member to our agency who is a driven, professional team player, an enthusiastic champion of the brands we work with, a creative storyteller and loves to engage in strategy to create and optimize well thought out media coverage and influencer campaigns.

The role can be full time or freelance, it is a remote position however the candidate would preferably be located in/near New York City.

The candidates should possess the following qualifications:

- Consumer lifestyle and fashion PR agency experience or an in-house PR/communication position
- Established media contacts and a clippings book of top tier placements
- Experienced in influencer marketing campaigns
- Exceptional writing and pitching skills
- Event management experience
- Detail oriented, organized with an ability to meet deadlines, manage projects and oversee campaigns with a results oriented mindset
- A love for PR and brand building

To Apply: Please send your resume to amy@bigpicpr.com, subject line Publicist.

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

iStock_000058139234_Medium.jpg
Careers

BIG PICTURE PR IS HIRING A PUBLICIST / ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE IN NEW YORK AND LOS ANGELES

PR & Social Media Agency is looking for an experienced Publicist who is professional, collaborative, motivated, resourceful, self-directed and results driven who has established relationships with media in the fashion and consumer lifestyle space from traditional to digital and influencers.

iStock_000037816370_Medium.jpg
Careers

Big Picture PR IS Hiring A Senior Publicist In New York, NY

We are looking for an experienced Publicist who is professional, collaborative, motivated, resourceful, self-directed and results driven who has established relationships with media in the fashion and consumer lifestyle space from traditional to digital and influencers.

iStock_000075032597_Medium.jpg
Careers

BIG PICTURE PR IS HIRING A SENIOR PUBLICIST IN NEW YORK, NY

We are looking for an experienced Publicist who is professional, collaborative, motivated, resourceful, self-directed and results driven who has established relationships with media in the fashion and consumer lifestyle space from traditional to digital and influencers.

pexel - artem bali - accessories-bag-bright-1100790
Careers

Big Picture PR Is Hiring A Public Relations Account Manager In New York and Los Angeles

Big Picture PR is looking for a dynamic, organized account manager who is a true team player, a communicator who is passionate about fashion and lifestyle brands, is eager and open to learn and grow and thrives in the quick paced environment of a PR agency.