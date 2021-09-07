Big Picture PR Is Hiring A Publicist In New York, NY

Big Picture PR is a lifestyle PR and influencer marketing agency representing dynamic brands and companies in the fashion, wellness, fitness, beauty and the consumer tech and retail space.

Big Picture PR is a lifestyle PR and influencer marketing agency representing dynamic brands and companies in the fashion, wellness, fitness, beauty and the consumer tech and retail space. We are looking to add a team member to our agency who is a driven, professional team player, an enthusiastic champion of the brands we work with, a creative storyteller and loves to engage in strategy to create and optimize well thought out media coverage and influencer campaigns.



The role can be full time or freelance, it is a remote position however the candidate would preferably be located in/near New York City.



The candidates should possess the following qualifications:



- Consumer lifestyle and fashion PR agency experience or an in-house PR/communication position

- Established media contacts and a clippings book of top tier placements

- Experienced in influencer marketing campaigns

- Exceptional writing and pitching skills

- Event management experience

- Detail oriented, organized with an ability to meet deadlines, manage projects and oversee campaigns with a results oriented mindset

- A love for PR and brand building



To Apply: Please send your resume to amy@bigpicpr.com, subject line Publicist.