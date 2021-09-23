Must Read: Billie Eilish Covers 'Elle,' Madewell and ThredUp Open a 'Circular Store'

Photo: Alique/Courtesy of Hearst

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Billie Eilish covers Elle

Billie Eilish — who just released her sophomore album, "Happier Than Ever" — is Elle's October 2021 cover star, photographed by Alique. She talks to Molly Lambert about directing her own music videos, fame and the attention surrounding her new hair. {Elle}

Madewell and ThredUp team up to open a "circular store"

On Thursday, Madewell opened a new storefront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn stocked entirely with secondhand clothes from the brand, sourced by ThredUp. This "circular store" is a continuation of an existing partnership between the two companies. (Most recently, they launched the online denim resale platform Madewell Forever.) In a statement, Erin Wallace, VP of Integrated Marketing at ThredUP, said this brick-and-mortar activation "[represents] the future of fashion — a circular future in which retailers design for longevity, and consumers shop with resale in mind. Our hope is that visitors will leave inspired and armed with the knowledge they need to take a more sustainable approach to their wardrobes." {Fashionista Inbox}

G-III signs agreement to purchase Sonia Rykiel

WWD reports that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will buy Sonia Rykiel from Eric Dayan and Michael Dayan, who have owned the French label since 2020, in a deal expected to close in October. Morris Goldfarb, the company's chairman and chief executive officer, told Lisa Lockwood that this acquisition "further enables us to expand into the luxury space": "We believe there is significant opportunity to unlock the untapped potential of this brand as we look to accelerate our global reach. We will leverage the existing executive management team and infrastructure based in Europe, as wells G-III's supply chain expertise to scale and grow the Sonia Rykiel business across apparel, accessories and numerous other lifestyle categories." {WWD}

