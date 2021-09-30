Must Read: Black in Fashion Council and Human Rights Campaign Release First Report, Inside Balmain's Entertainment Marketing Strategy

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Black in Fashion Council and Human Rights Campaign release "Black In Fashion" Index

This week, the Black in Fashion Council (BIFC) and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) published the first-ever "Black in Fashion" Index, which "measures company policies and practices related to the inclusivity of Black employees," according to a press release. The report places participating businesses in one of three tiers of recognition (Building Foundation for Inclusion, Foundation for Inclusion or Innovative Inclusion) based on their work in four categories: workplace nondiscrimination policies, inclusive culture building, engagement with the Black community and corporate social responsibility. BIFC co-founder Lindsay Peoples Wagner said, in a statement, that the "Black in Fashion" Index reflects "the vital work we have been doing behind the scenes to ensure that companies are putting inclusive policies into practice. So many companies have realized in the past year that it is not enough to post a black square or to post a quote on MLK Day — the work that we are invested in requires an infrastructural and culture change from companies to intensely interrogate their values and priorities when it comes to DEI." You can read the full report here. {Fashionista Inbox}

Inside Balmain's entertainment marketing strategy

Following Balmain's festival-style Spring 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week, Alexandra Mondalek reports on the brand's entertainment marketing efforts, which include a scripted television series, for Business of Fashion. "Everything has been done in terms of traditional campaigns — what's the next step?," Txampi Diz, Balmain's chief marketing officer, asked. {Business of Fashion}

What beauty editors want brands to send — and what they absolutely don't want them to send

Beauty Independent's Taylor Bryant polled beauty editors (including Steph!) about brand PR mailers, asking them what they find most useful, especially considering many of them are working from home without access to a beauty closet, and what practices should be retired. {Beauty Independent}

