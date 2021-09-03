Here's What All the Cool Kids — and Street-Style Stars — Will Be Wearing This Fall

Photo: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Months after a controversial, top-secret debut, Bottega Veneta has lifted the veil on Salon 02.

Over the past year, Daniel Lee, the brand's beloved creative director, has evolved the way the brand both presents and refers to its collections. Biannual runways are now Salons (the first iteration — the equivalent of Spring 2021 — began rolling out in October, continuing through December); the more commercial pre-seasons are dubbed Wardrobe. This shift is part of a larger trend within the luxury fashion industry, of brands opting out of the long-established seasonal calendar. But Bottega Veneta has managed to do something not many others have, especially in an increasingly digital-first era: Maintain a strong, strict hold over the reveal of its latest offerings.

Salon 02 (i.e. Fall 2021) was notoriously presented at Berlin's Berghain nightclub back in April, when the city was still in strict lockdown. The only peeks the greater public has gotten at Lee's latest came through a lucky, select few who got their hands on the collection, Beyoncé and Tracee Ellis Ross among them. But on Friday, Bottega Veneta finally dropped the Salon 02 campaign — and the full lookbook along with it.

In Salon 02, slick, button-upped, all-black tailored looks lead into more whimsical, tactile pieces: jackets, long-sleeved dresses and trousers fully covered in colorful feathers, brought back down to earth with tall, boxy black leather boots. Much of the collection's striking visuals are achieved through juxtaposing textures, like the aforementioned feathers and leather, plus thick knits, glass beading, lace and metallic sequins. When color does come in, it's bold and punchy — a mustardy-yellow top, a cardinal-red knit mini dress with matching thigh-high leather boots, a cartoonish fringed teal coat. The silhouettes may be rooted in function, but they've been reimagined through a filter of pure fantasy.

For the accompanying campaign, Bottega Veneta tapped Freja Beha Erichsen, Dede Mansro, Fernando Cabral, Takahiro Oda and Yoonmi Sun to model Salon 02 for photographer Tyrone Lebon.

This week's drop gives New Bottega fans plenty to pore over, though they won't have to wait long for more newness: The brand is set to present Salon 03 in October in Detroit, Michigan, health and safety regulations permitting. Until then, you can see the full Bottega Veneta Salon 02 collection in the gallery, below.

