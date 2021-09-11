September 12, 2021
Brandon Maxwell Gets Trippy for Spring 2022

C'mon, get happy!
Brandon Maxwell Spring 2022.

Brandon Maxwell Spring 2022.

A curious thing happened last month: Brandon Maxwell wiped his Instagram page, leaving nothing but a new logo, his name rendered in a sort of psychedelic font. It was a less buttoned-up look for the designer who has made a name for himself offering up the kind of clean, all-American fare and princess-worthy dresses beloved by celebrities and political figures alike.

But this is the same man who dressed Lady Gaga in not one but three outfits for the 2019 camp-themed Met Gala — clearly, Maxwell is more into fun than his (obviously, excellent) tailored suits and shirt dresses might let on. So what a delight to see Maxwell cut loose with his Spring 2022 collection, shown Friday night in Brooklyn.

Maxwell, who only just recently began experimenting with prints for his Resort 2022 collection, came out swinging with acid trip-worthy colors and patterns; bright pinks and oranges swirled together on blazers layered over '70s mushroom prints. Models carried what appeared to be camp packs, tightly rolled blankets tied up with nylon straps. If we're going into the woods with Maxwell and his girls, we're doing it in style.

At the core of it all was Maxwell's ability to cut the perfect garment and create the ideal silhouette, which meant everything still felt remarkably sophisticated. Tightly-pleated lamé dresses and skirts, though a fun departure from his usual work, would still fit in with his previous collections, as would the feathered skirts and sequined polos that were layered under oversized blazers. 

For the finale, models streamed out from the backstage area linked arm-in-arm or holding hands, all smiles — and who could blame them? Maxwell is one of the kindest, most sincere people working in fashion today, and his designs are all about making women feel like their most beautiful selves. C'mon, get happy! 

See every look from Brandon Maxwell's Spring 2022 collection in the gallery below.

