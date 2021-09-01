Must Read: Pucci Names New Artistic Director, Brands to Return to Physical Format for Paris Fashion Week

Camille Miceli. Photo: Foc Kan/WireImage

Camille Miceli named artistic director of Pucci

Camille Miceli, accessories creative director at Louis Vuitton, has been named the new artistic director of Emilio Pucci. Vanessa Friedman reported on the appointment for The New York Times, writing that Miceli will be the first woman to helm the Italian brand. "Ms. Miceli's appointment is fully in line with the recent trend of elevating accessory specialists to ready-to-wear designers (sparked by the success of Maria Grazia Chiuri, now at Dior, and Pierpaolo Piccioli at Valentino)," Friedman writes. "It also reflects a new approach to Pucci; one that focuses less on runway buzz and more on personality and community." Her vision for the brand will be unveiled in the spring of 2022. {The New York Times}

Brands to return to physical format for Paris Fashion Week

According to the preliminary schedule released Tuesday evening by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, Paris Fashion Week will go ahead with 92 brands on the official calendar. WWD confirmed that 71 of those brands will put on physical events, with 37 runway shows and 32 presentations. All presentations will be broadcast on the Paris Fashion Week digital platform. {WWD}

The confusing pricing of secondhand clothes

The randomness of pricing on the secondhand and vintage clothing market has been long overdue for an explainer. Terry Nguyen goes in deep on the topic for Vox, writing that pre-owned garments "have a wider margin for fluctuation," given that they are "loosely dependent on an item's condition, the brand label, its fabrics, modern trends and the seller's profile." What's more, "inexperienced buyers and sellers are entering the market, often with minimal knowledge about sought-after labels or what qualifies an item as true vintage." The result of this is unrealistically high prices points. {Vox}

James Harden talks Saks partnership

In an interview with GQ's Rachel Tashjian, basketball's most fashionable player James Harden talks Balenciaga couture and his appointment to the board of Saks Fifth Avenue. "My job is to bring my piece of the pie and take it to a whole other level," Harden explained of his partnership with the retailer. "My position is to help Saks move the culture and let the world know that we're not the previous Saks that everybody's familiar with. We're more innovative. We're outside. We're here to put a stamp on the fashion world." {GQ}

Fashion wants an ever-rotating closet

Cher Horowitz's infamous "Clueless" closet made its debut over two decades ago, and fashion is still trying to replicate it. Elle's Véronique Hyland looks at a number of apps and sites that have attempted to give us an ever-rotating, constantly trackable closet, writing that the "aspiring Cher Horowitz might buy a bag that strikes her fancy from a site like Rebag, tire of it, trade it in for credit and lather, rinse, repeat." {Elle}

