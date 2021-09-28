CARFRAE Consulting Is Hiring A Communications Assistant In New York, NY

Carfrae Consulting Communications Assistant:

Carfrae Consulting is a global consultancy that provides hands-on, strategic counsel for brands in all areas of communications, branding, public relations, marketing, media and content creation. We are looking for a motivated and eager full-time Communications Assistant with excellent communication & organization skills. The Communications Assistant will work closely with the team and assist across a variety of clients including Zimmermann, Dr. Barbara Sturm, RH (Restoration Hardware), FLOWERBX, CLOSED, Perfect Moment, Afterpay, Wölffer Estate and The Colony Hotel.

Skills & Requirements:



- Must be available full-time and based in New York City or with intentions of moving to NYC in the near future

- Prior internship/work experience in fashion, beauty and/or lifestyle public relations is required

- Ideal candidate is a graduate of a degree program in Fashion, Communications, Marketing or related field

- Proven interest and expertise in fashion, beauty, lifestyle or travel and hospitality public relations, marketing and communications, with a focus on luxury preferred

- Highly organized and detail-oriented with an eagerness to learn; proactive and self-managing

- Excellent written and verbal communication skills are a must

- Knowledge of the fashion, beauty, lifestyle and business media landscapes essential

- Experience with press tracking, client reporting and database management

- Experience in drafting pitches, press releases, and communicating with editors

- In-tune with current social media trends, emerging platforms, and all types of content creators

- High proficiency with Microsoft Outlook & Google Drive

- Experience with Adobe (Photoshop, InDesign, etc.) and/or Squarespace a plus

Responsibilities & Opportunities:



- Print, digital, broadcast, and social media tracking, clipping & analytics reporting

- Assisting with strategy decks and client proposals

- Assisting with PR seedings across multiple clients

- Compiling press decks and post-event recaps

- Maintaining editorial and influencer databases across multiple clients

- Proposing influencers, talent, and brands to engage with for campaigns and partnerships

- Identifying press opportunities for clients and drafting pitches; assisting with pitching and editorial outreach

- Managing PR assets and facilitating press requests

- Supporting the team with event planning and production

- Staffing support with client press events

- Potential to facilitate product inventory & coordinate PR send outs



To Apply: Please send cover letter and resumes to margaret@carfraeconsulting.com with the subject line: Communications Assistant Application: [First Last]. Please be sure to note earliest potential start date in your cover letter and whether you are currently based in New York City or planning to relocate in the near future.