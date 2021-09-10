What's Black, White and Red All Over? Wes Gordon's Spring 2022 Collection at Carolina Herrera

The designer turned to one of his all-time favorite House of Herrera lines from the archives to honor the brand's 40th anniversary.

Some things in this life feel like they are only really possible because of some magic in this world: those first few perfect days of spring, the realization that you're falling in love, Harry Styles.

One of those mystical moments happened to Wes Gordon while he was planning the Carolina Herrera Spring 2022 collection. A woman from Wisconsin reached out to him over Instagram DM to share that she'd found scrapbooks carefully kept by her brother, who'd worked on the design team under Mrs. Herrera herself, documenting the work he'd done with the label during the '80s. There were photos and fabric samples — would Gordon be interested in taking them off of her hands?

Well, of course — the only real answer to that kind of question is a resounding "yes." And, even better, one of the collections captured in this treasure trove was Spring 1983, one of Gordon's personal favorites. With this new resource in hand, the creative director was able to whip up a brand-new vision using this seemingly divine-sent inspiration as a jumping-off point, just in time to celebrate the House of Herrera's 40th anniversary.

But even with a vintage viewpoint, the collection, shown Thursday evening on the Upper East Side, feels totally modern. Gordon is clearly more confident than ever in his abilities to translate the codes of the brand for an entirely new customer, as evidenced in the bare midriffs and super-short miniskirts. The Spring 1983 collection contained a lot of black and white play, which Gordon replicates to refreshing effect; it'll pop as nicely against the season's neons as it did against his own reds and pinks.

Oversized O-ring belts, blown up to giant proportions, pop against Gordon's offering for daywear, which include perfectly-tailored wide-legged trousers and mutton-sleeved trench coats. On any other occasion, one might wonder about the print scattered with letters spelling out Carolina Herrera (Gordon's designs speak volumes without need for outward labels), but this being such a momentous occasion, it's a fun experimentation in ostentatious branding.

