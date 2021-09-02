Chapter 2 seeks Sustainability Division Account Executive in New York, NY

CHAPTER 2, a leading communications firm with teams in NY and LA, is seeking a dynamic candidate to join our agency, working within the Sustainability Division.

CHAPTER 2, a leading communications firm with teams in NY and LA, is seeking a dynamic candidate to join our agency, working within the Sustainability Division. The Sustainability Senior/Account Executive will report directly to our Sustainability Division Director. The ideal candidate will be a quick learner, a self-starter, reliable, and proactive. Additionally, the candidate must possess comprehensive knowledge of sustainability in the textile, apparel industry, strong written and organization skills, perform well under pressure, come with strong creative thinking skills, and thrive in a fast-paced environment while working on multiple projects simultaneously.

This candidate will provide support to our Sustainability Division Director, manage junior members of the team, work across divisions - including fashion and VIP - and will have the necessary skills for both day to day and strategic long term responsibilities regarding list maintenance, reporting, writing press releases, pitches and media research, with opportunities to grow within the team.

Responsibilities:



● Handle all functions of client work: onboarding, strategy, planning, pitching, and reporting

● Assist account lead with pitch development and strategy tactics

● Execute pitches, write press releases and continually research and update current

event/conference calendars and media lists

● Build and finalize all press/outreach lists and organize asset packages with support of junior team

● Research and actively build media and industry relationships with journalists, editors, NGOs, industry groups etc.

● Assist account lead in coordinating VIP gifting and product seeding where needed

● Manage day to day media monitoring for client press coverage

● Compile weekly and monthly PR Reports for clients

Requirements:



● A minimum of 4+ years full-time experience working in-house or with an agency in a Public Relations capacity

● Comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the sustainability industry

● Strong verbal and written communication skills

● Intelligent – ability to predict future sustainability issues - and is able to think outside the box

● A strong work ethic with the ability to work remotely, multitask, and is able to meet strict deadlines and manage time effectively

● Ability to actively engage both colleagues and clients in open communication

● Desire to learn and further develop an appreciation for the sustainability industry

● Team player who is able to work with others as well as independently

● Strong interpersonal and analytical skills; attention to detail and strong organization skills

● Proficient with MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Dropbox, Google programs, MuckRack, and social media platforms

● Based in NYC

COMPENSATION: Compensation is competitive and commensurate with experience

BENEFITS INCLUDE:



● Health, Dental and Vision insurance available to full-time employees

● Employee Mental Health Program available to all full-time employees

● For company policies and commitments, please see here.

● Company PTO Policy upon request.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR SUBMISSION: Please submit a cover letter and resume to jobs@chapter2agency.com with the subject line reading “PR Account Coordinator – CANNABIS & SUSTAINABILITY.” Please no phone calls or emailing additional members of the team. Only those who follow instructions for resume submission will be considered.