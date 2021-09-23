COLLEGE FASHIONISTA IS HIRING AN ASSOCIATE OF INFLUENCER MARKETING & COMMUNITY - APPLY TODAY!

College Fashionista is looking for an associate or senior associate to join the Her Campus Media community team full-time to support the day-to-day growth, management and development of the College Fashionista community.

College Fashionista is looking for an associate or senior associate to join the Her Campus Media community team full-time to support the day-to-day growth, management and development of the College Fashionista community. This opportunity offers the ability to get meaningful community management experience with an active, engaged community, mentor passionate student leaders and up-and-coming content creators and influencers, work on a variety of community-building projects with autonomy, and support our integrated marketing team in executing community and influencer marketing campaigns with industry-leading clients. We are looking for someone with a strategic, innovative mind and undeniable passion for community-building, fashion and beauty.



Responsibilities and Duties:



Serve as main point of contact for the College Fashionista community, made up of career-focused, driven, fashion and beauty obsessed students across the country

Manage and execute day-to-day community management and expansion efforts for the College Fashionista community



Support Community department leadership in conceptualizing and implementing innovating programming, resources and incentives as well as identifying optimization opportunities for the College Fashionista community



Review community newsletters and oversee management of social media groups for the College Fashionista community



Support the Integrated Marketing team on community and influencer marketing initiatives involving the College Fashionista community, including but not limited to designing, deploying and vetting applications for influencer campaigns, developing campaign briefs and guidelines, and reviewing and tracking campaign content



Update and maintain internal databases with key information for the College Fashionista community

Qualifications: We believe the following will set you up for success in this role. If you don't have all of these qualifications, please still consider applying and tell us more about what makes you a great candidate for this role! We value unique perspectives, approaches and backgrounds.



Bachelor’s Degree

1-2 years of full-time community management and influencer marketing experience, preferably in digital media, fashion and/or beauty

Prior involvement with College Fashionista is strongly preferred

Strong interest in community-building, influencer marketing and the fashion and beauty industries

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Rigorous attention to detail and eye for design



Superior organizational and time management abilities



Entrepreneurial self-starter with go-getter attitude, positive and upbeat nature, and excellent work ethic who doesn’t mind getting their hands dirty and is excited about working in a start-up environment



Proficiency in social media, particularly Instagram and TikTok, as well as Canva, Google Analytics, MailChimp, and Microsoft Office

Additional Information:



Benefits & Perks

Eligibility for performance bonuses



Choice among six health insurance plans



Dental and vision insurance



401k retirement savings plan with company matching



Unlimited PTO and flexibility to work remotely



Extremely generous company holiday policy, with 16+ paid holidays annually including 2 floating holidays



Highly parent-friendly culture, including 12 full weeks of parental leave plus additional 4 weeks of part-time parental leave, all fully paid



Summer Fridays



FSA and HSA offered



Life insurance



Optional short-term and long-term disability insurance



Free One Medical membership offering same-day primary care over video or in person



Free Health Advocate services to help navigate the healthcare system



Dog-friendly office (if in Boston)



Interview Process & Expectations

Position is remote.