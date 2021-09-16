Must Read: 'CR Fashion Book' Releases CR Parade, the Trials of Diet Prada

Photo: Renell Medrano/Courtesy of CR Fashion Book

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

CR Fashion Book releases CR Parade

The Fall 2021 issue of CR Fashion Book and CR Men brings together Megan Fox, Adut Akech, Irina Shayk and more for a CR Parade. There are seven newsstand covers, all tying back to the idea of "over-the-top performances," according to a press release: "In this fantasy-fueled gathering of contortionists and cabaret dancers alike, readers are transported into a hypnotic show in which our world's widest dreamers are made to feel right at home." See the covers in the gallery, below. {Fashionista Inbox}

7 Gallery 7 Images

The trials of Diet Prada

For Vanity Fair, Maureen O'Connor reports on Diet Prada's legal battle against Dolce & Gabbana (and its years-long back-and-forth with Stefano Gabbana), the account's rise and how its perception within the industry and on the internet has evolved. {Vanity Fair}

At fashion week, stalled progress on diversity

Business of Fashion's Sheena Butler-Young speaks with Black designers and industry insiders following New York Fashion Week about their takeaways from the Spring 2022 shows (and how brands can be better supported) and their frustrations with how, still, diversity and equity efforts fall primarily on people of color. "I feel like we all feel like we have to be at the forefront of this and that at the moment that we slow down then everyone else will slow down," Harlem's Fashion Row's Brandice Daniel said. {Business of Fashion}

"Chromat gave me permission to be myself"

In an essay published in Elle, model Xoài Pham reflects on her experience walking Chromat's New York Fashion Week show: "I was given permission to not only come as I am, but celebrate myself and those who share my experience. I was asked to let myself breathe and take pleasure in just being me, alongside my community." {Elle}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.