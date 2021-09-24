Crawford Models Is Seeking A Fall '21 Creative Intern In New York, NY

Crawford Models located in midtown is looking for a creative intern to join the team. A great opportunity to work in the fashion industry, gaining a real understanding on how an agency operates.

Crawford Models located in midtown is looking for a creative intern to join the team. A great opportunity to work in the fashion industry, gaining a real understanding on how an agency operates. Intern will be working closely with agency Director on a variety of day-to-day duties.

Must be available for at least 3 days a week and be able to get college credit for internship. Must live in the NYC area.

Duties:



• Online scouting for new faces

• Taking digitals of the models

• Data entry

• Answering Phones

• Handling agency social media platforms

• Assisting agency bookers.

• Ability to do research. (photographers, news faces, clients)

• Other agency and office related duties.

Required Skills:



• Photography experience a must.

• MAC Computer skills.

• Strong computer skills including Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook)

• Excellent Phone skills.

• Ability to multi-task.

• Photoshop / graphic design skills.

• Social Media skills is a must.



Please send all resumes to info@crawfordmodels.com

