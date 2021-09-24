Crawford Models Is Seeking A Fall '21 Creative Intern In New York, NY

Crawford Models located in midtown is looking for a creative intern to join the team. A great opportunity to work in the fashion industry, gaining a real understanding on how an agency operates. Intern will be working closely with agency Director on a variety of day-to-day duties.
Must be available for at least 3 days a week and be able to get college credit for internship. Must live in the NYC area.
Duties:
• Online scouting for new faces
• Taking digitals of the models
• Data entry
• Answering Phones
• Handling agency social media platforms
• Assisting agency bookers.
• Ability to do research. (photographers, news faces, clients)
• Other agency and office related duties.
Required Skills:
• Photography experience a must.
• MAC Computer skills.
• Strong computer skills including Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook)
• Excellent Phone skills.
• Ability to multi-task.
• Photoshop / graphic design skills.
• Social Media skills is a must.
Please send all resumes to info@crawfordmodels.com