September 14, 2021
Ella Emhoff Booked Her First Big Fashion Campaign

Meet the new face of adidas x Stella McCartney.
Ella Emhoff attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America

Ella Emhoff may have experienced most of New York Fashion Week from the front row (save for a turn on the runway at Proenza Schouler), but the IMG Models-signed Second Daughter is charging on this Spring 2022 fashion month with a big announcement: She booked her first big campaign.

Emhoff is the face of adidas x Stella McCartney's Fall 2021 collection, Earth Explorer; in a press release, she's billed as a "next-gen artist and activist" that embodies the spirit of the collection. 

Before the images dropped on Thursday, she attended her first-ever Met Gala with the brand, wearing a red diamond mesh bodysuit with matching high-shine trousers and Earthlight sneakers embellished with red diamonds and netting that was made partially using Primeblue, a material created using recycld ocean plastic.

Adidas x Stella McCartney's latest is meant to "support a generation of wandering activists as they explore and reconnect with nature and the outdoors" through versatile, multi-functional performance pieces, such as a sleeping bag puffer jacket, a bodysuit made from 100% recycled fabric and boots equipped with an insulated sock and the athletic brand's Cold.Rdy technology, according to a press release. 

"I feel a very strong connection to the environment in the sense that to continue on as a world we need to protect it," Emhoff said, in a statement. "It's really important that coming out of this we as a society start to really hone in on sustainable practices that help protect the environment. This is an issue that is really easy to not confront and almost give up, but I truly think that that alone should be the reason we fight even harder."

Emhoff appears in the adidas x Stella McCartney Fall 2021 lookbook alongside fellow artists Audrey Chu, Alima Lee and Yanece Cotto. 

"It has been immensely exciting to have such incredible creatives and activists at the forefront of this campaign," McCartney said, in a statement. "Ella and Audrey, alongside Alima and Yanece, continue to inspire me with how they care for the planet they inhabit, the legacies they want to leave, and how they're using their platforms to uplift the communities around them."

See the full adidas x Stella McCartney Fall 2021 campaign in the gallery, below.

