After Months of Speculation, Condé Nast Announces a New Era at 'Vogue' Paris

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images for Nina Ricci

Truly the end of an era at Condé Nast: Emmanuelle Alt, the editor of Vogue Paris, has officially left the company.

Over the weekend, the global publishing company announced that Eugenie Trochu — most recently fashion editor for vogue.fr and market editor for its print magazine — had been promoted to head of editorial content at Vogue Paris, replacing Alt at the helm. Meanwhile, over at Vogue Italia, Francesca Ragazzi will take over from Emanuele Farneti, who left earlier this summer. Both will report to Anna Wintour and European editorial director Edward Enninful.

Alt had worked at Vogue Paris for over two decades before taking over as editor-in-chief in 2011. Rumors of her departure were first reported by WWD in May.

This is the latest in a series of high-profile EIC exits from international Vogue editions, following an announcement late last year that Condé Nast would be restructuring its global editorial leadership structure and putting key editors in charge of multiple titles across a region. Wintour became Condé Nast's chief content officer and Vogue's global editorial director, while Enninful was handed the reins over Vogue in Europe, acting as an editorial director for the magazine in the U.K., France, Italy, Germany and Spain — meaning that the editors-in-chief of those titles would report to him.

Christiane Arp and Eugenia de la Torriente, who had been editors-in-chief of Vogue Germany and Vogue Spain, respectively, exited the company at the end of 2020. In May, Mitsuko Watanabe announced she'd be departing Vogue Japan after serving as its editor-in-chief for over a decade, at the end of the year; Priya Tanna also revealed she was leaving Vogue India, where she'd worked since it launched in 2007. (She was replaced by Megha Kapoor, who, like Trochu and Ragazzi, was given the title "head of editorial content," versus the traditional editor-in-chief.) Farneti departed in July.

According to Business of Fashion, Vogue Taiwan's Leslie Sun stepped in to oversee the magazine in the Asia-Pacific region, excluding the China and Russia editions. The latter two represent an exception, where Condé Nast has named a successor following a top editor exit: Earlier this year, Margaret Zhang took over Vogue China following founding editor Angelica Cheung's departure, while Ksenia Solovieva replaced Masha Fedorova at Vogue Russia.

