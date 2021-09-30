EVA FEHREN Is Hiring a Full-Time / Part-Time Sales Associate In Rockefeller Center (NYC)

Photo: Eva Fehren

DESCRIPTION: As a Full Time/Part-Time Sales Associate you will be a salesperson at our Eva Fehren's new store at the Rockefeller Center.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Manage general opening and closing duties.

• In charge of all daily store maintenance and security.

• In charge of daily merchandising and store display.

• Set a high standard of warmth and professionalism in welcoming clients.

• Achieve monthly sales goals as set by the CEO.

• Provide phone support; assist callers with essential questions about the brand and

product i.e., brand history, collections and finishes.

SKILLS

• Excellent verbal and written communications skills.

• Detail oriented with exceptional organizational skills.

• Strong aesthetic and presentation skills with a keen eye for detail.

• Demonstrate initiative by identifying areas of opportunity in both operations and client experience.

• Solutions-based thinker with a consistently positive attitude, displayed both as an

individual.

• Excellent time-management skills, independent drive and the ability to work under

pressure and deliver projects under tight deadlines.

• Ability to respond professionally to critical feedback and proactive in seeking support

and help when needed.

EXPERIENCE

• Proven sales experience and client-facing roles.

• Proven ability in a high-paced environment that values consistency, efficiency and

excellence.

• Understanding of a business that requires a team to execute the common vision,

understands the value of the individual and the team.

• Demonstrated ability to communicate clearly and effectively.

• Knowledge and interest in contemporary jewelry design



To Apply: Please send your resume to hr@evafehren.com, subject line Sales Associate.