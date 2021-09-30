September 30, 2021
EVA FEHREN Is Hiring a Full-Time / Part-Time Sales Associate In Rockefeller Center (NYC)

Fine jewelry brand, Eva Fehren is seeking a Sales Associate at their new store location.
Eva Fehren

DESCRIPTION: As a Full Time/Part-Time Sales Associate you will be a salesperson at our Eva Fehren's new store at the Rockefeller Center.

RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Manage general opening and closing duties.
• In charge of all daily store maintenance and security.
• In charge of daily merchandising and store display.
• Set a high standard of warmth and professionalism in welcoming clients.
• Achieve monthly sales goals as set by the CEO.
• Provide phone support; assist callers with essential questions about the brand and
product i.e., brand history, collections and finishes.

SKILLS
• Excellent verbal and written communications skills.
• Detail oriented with exceptional organizational skills.
• Strong aesthetic and presentation skills with a keen eye for detail.
• Demonstrate initiative by identifying areas of opportunity in both operations and client experience.
• Solutions-based thinker with a consistently positive attitude, displayed both as an
individual.
• Excellent time-management skills, independent drive and the ability to work under
pressure and deliver projects under tight deadlines.
• Ability to respond professionally to critical feedback and proactive in seeking support
and help when needed.

EXPERIENCE
• Proven sales experience and client-facing roles.
• Proven ability in a high-paced environment that values consistency, efficiency and
excellence.
• Understanding of a business that requires a team to execute the common vision,
understands the value of the individual and the team.
• Demonstrated ability to communicate clearly and effectively.
• Knowledge and interest in contemporary jewelry design

To Apply: Please send your resume to hr@evafehren.com, subject line Sales Associate.

