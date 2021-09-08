Evna Media PR Is Hiring An Account Executive In New York or Los Angeles

Image courtesy of Evna Media

Founded in 2017, Evna Media PR is a bi-coastal public relations agency recognized for building award-winning brands on a global scale. We specialize in beauty, wellness, and fashion and operate under one simple philosophy which is to create tailored programming to best reach the audience of your desired market.

Our approach to public relations is result-driven which stems from an emphasis on our value system which is rooted in personal beliefs that transcend into work beliefs by representing clean, slow, sustainable, and inclusive brands and companies.

We build clients from the ground up, centralize unique stories, and secure award-winning status in order for consumers to keep a pulse on the stories that help our clients define their category.

Job Description: Account Executive

We are seeking a full-time candidate that is based in Los Angeles or New York City. This position requires 3-4+ years of Beauty+Fashion PR/media relations for the application to be reviewed.

Account Executive Role + Responsibilities

Build strategic and integrated PR plans for beauty+fashion clients (product launches, brand launches, brand stories, feature profiles, seasonal round-ups etc.)

Secure strong national and regional press placements for beauty+fashion clients

Business development; build client relationships by locating, developing, defining, and closing business relationships (commission-based)

Lead and support multiple beauty+fashion client accounts

Meet monthly press goals (incentives + bonuses offered)

Has existing strong media relationships in beauty+fashion

Communicates press strategy and updates to relevant team-members + clientele

Client-facing etiquette + strong communication skills

Media recaps + reporting

Qualifications

3-4+ years of media relations in beauty + fashion + wellness

Organized, professional, communicative, able to multitask, intuitive, and self-starter

Strong verbal and written communication skills

The ideal candidate is enthusiastic about the beauty + fashion + wellness industries and works intuitively in the industry. A focus on sustainability and clean brands is a plus. Can produce strong quality national and regional press placements that cover a variety of storytelling angles, assist strategic-based product + brand launches, and help plan and execute virtual events and activations. You will be responsible for supporting multiple beauty + fashion client accounts, creating, maintaining, and growing strong media relationships. This role has growth opportunities. Must have 3-4+ years securing beauty + fashion press in top tier media as well as a strong understanding of media relations.



To Apply: Please send your resume to careers@evnamedia.com, subject line Account Executive.