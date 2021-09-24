Family Meal Is Hiring A Freelance ECommerce Manager (Remote)

Organization: Family Meal (agency)

Position: Freelance ecommerce manager

Family Meal is a full service marketing agency with a fashion division. We are currently looking for a Freelance ecommerce manager to manage the website of both a multi brand storefront and a brand in the high contemporary market. This will include but not limited to homepage, content module changes, promotions updates and full ownership of the calendar. This position will call for understanding of the fashion calendar and strong visual skills.

We are anticipating a need of 50-60 hours a month for both clients. If you prefer you can only work on 1 client at 25-30 hours a month.



Shopify experience is strongly recommended.



Writing skills are a plus.



Please email Heather@familymeal.co