September 8, 2021
Fashionista Editors Reveal Their Fashion Week Essentials
It's that time of year again.
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

After taking a few seasons off from physical runways and presentations, New York Fashion Week is back, at least in some of its chaotic glory. Our small-but-mighty team of editors have a lot of sartorial ground to cover to bring you the best Spring 2022 trends, collection highlights, backstage beauty tips and industry rumors from the front lines.

To prep for the madness, we'll be spending the next few days stocking our bathroom shelves with life-saving beauty products and filling our totes with small — yet essential — items that will keep us healthy, energized, glowing, hydrated and sane. From CBD oils to stylish face masks, read on to browse (and shop!) our fashion week necessities. 

black fashion flair
mansur gavriel
kate spade masks
