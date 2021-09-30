September 30, 2021
Publish date:

The 23 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in September

Featuring a "Gossip Girl"-approved pinky ring, cashmere sneakers and Skims undergarments.
Author:
fashionista-editors-best-purchases-september-2021

Before we close out fashion month and turn our attention to all the chilly thrills of fall, we're taking a moment to appreciate the clothes and accessories we scooped up in September. This month's finds? A Victor Glemaud for Target sweater vest, a super comfy Skims bralette, a low-heeled ballerina-style shoe, a "Gossip Girl"-approved pinky ring, a grown-up macaroni necklace, cashmere sneakers and a lightweight knit that's practically made for layering. See (and shop) them all in the gallery below: 

hushpuppy sneakers
LFYT x The Halal Guys Menu Tee
victor glemaud target
23
Gallery
23 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

fashionista-best-purchases-march-2021
Shopping

The 24 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in March

We're embracing a hopeful return to normalcy by purchasing items that are practically made for spring fun.

Mar 31, 2021
march-editor-picks-2020
Shopping

The 26 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in March

This month, we're investing in comfy, long-lasting pieces from small brands.

Mar 30, 2020
fashionista-june-editor-roundup
Shopping

The 23 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in June

Featuring vegan leather slides, tie-dye sets and more.

Jun 29, 2020
fashionista-editors-best-purchases-january-2021
Shopping

The 19 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in January

Featuring a Britney Spears hoodie, an essential white oversized button-down and more.

Jan 29, 2021