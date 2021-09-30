The 23 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in September

Photo: Imaxtree

Before we close out fashion month and turn our attention to all the chilly thrills of fall, we're taking a moment to appreciate the clothes and accessories we scooped up in September. This month's finds? A Victor Glemaud for Target sweater vest, a super comfy Skims bralette, a low-heeled ballerina-style shoe, a "Gossip Girl"-approved pinky ring, a grown-up macaroni necklace, cashmere sneakers and a lightweight knit that's practically made for layering. See (and shop) them all in the gallery below:

23 Gallery 23 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

