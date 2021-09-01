The 17 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Tried in August

Including gentle skin-care formulas that actually do what they promise on their labels, hair products that revive our lived-in styles and tinted lip balms with multi-sensory appeal.

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

If team Fashionista had to write a "how I spent my summer vacation" essay, chances are it would include some mention of trying a whole bunch of beauty products — at least, that's what this month's edit of our favorite new skin, hair, makeup and wellness discoveries would suggest.

Over the past four weeks, we tested plenty of new (or simply new-to-us) formulas, unearthing a handful of standout favorites that have officially earned permanent spots in our medicine cabinets. This month's finds include gentle skin-care formulas that actually do what they promise on their labels, transformative body scrubs and serums, hair products that revive our lived-in styles and tinted lip balms with multi-sensory appeal. Click through the gallery to see (and shop!) them all.

17 Gallery 17 Images

In case you missed last month's picks, you can find them here:

19 Gallery 19 Images

