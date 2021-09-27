September 27, 2021
Publish date:

See Every Look From the Versace X Fendi Collaboration

Kim Jones and Donatella Versace unveiled their rumored design experiment at Milan Fashion Week.
Author:
ALC_2724_

Kim Jones and Donatella Versace pulled a "Freaky Friday" fashion stunt and temporarily switched houses. They showcased their sartorial experiment in a joint Fendi x Versace runway, called "Fendace," at Milan Fashion Week on Sunday night. 

"It's a first in the history of fashion: two designers having a true creative dialogue that stems from respect and friendship," Versace said in a press release. "It led to us swapping roles to create these two collections." 

There's an "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em" spirit to this luxury mash-up, and it's becoming a trend: Gucci's Alessandro Michele and Balenciaga's Demna Gvasalia played this game of collection "hacking" earlier this year. 

For this particular powerhouse pairing, Jones created 24 looks for Versace, taking a '90s approach to the designs and fusing the Italian brand's signature Greek key motif with Fendi's monogram pattern. Versace went the '90s route as well with her vision for Fendi, having used punk rock accents like chain mail throughout her 25-look range. The designer also reimagined the classic Fendi F monogram with crystals. 

Recommended Articles

With their cross-pollination came an excellent cast of models, from older supers like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Shalom Harlow, Karen Elson and Amber Valletta, to the newer bunch like Adut Akech, Imaan Hammam and Gigi Hadid

See the full Versace by Fendi collection in the gallery, below.

versace-by-fendi-look-24
versace-by-fendi-look-1
versace-by-fendi-look-2
24
Gallery
24 Images

See the full Fendi by Versace collection in the gallery, below.

fendi-by-versace-look-25
fendi-by-versace-look-1
fendi-by-versace-look-2
25
Gallery
25 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

dua-lipa-versace-spring-2022
Fashion Week

Dua Lipa Makes Her Runway Debut at Versace

Naomi Campbell and Lourdes Leon also modeled the party-ready Spring 2022 collection.

Sep 24, 2021
Fendi S22 099
Fashion Week

Kim Jones Goes Disco for Fendi Spring 2022

He was inspired by famed fashion illustrator Antonio Lopez, who was also a friend of his Fendi predecessor, Karl Lagerfeld.

Sep 22, 2021
Versace-spring-2021
Fashion Week

Versace Goes Under the Sea for Spring 2021

If Ariel didn't make you want to be a mermaid, then Donatella will.

Sep 25, 2020
Versace-fall-2018-promo
Fashion Week

Every Look From Versace's Fall 2018 Collection

Donatella Versace's latest, plaid-checked range for the brand, straight from Milan.

Feb 23, 2018