See Every Look From the Versace X Fendi Collaboration

Kim Jones and Donatella Versace pulled a "Freaky Friday" fashion stunt and temporarily switched houses. They showcased their sartorial experiment in a joint Fendi x Versace runway, called "Fendace," at Milan Fashion Week on Sunday night.

"It's a first in the history of fashion: two designers having a true creative dialogue that stems from respect and friendship," Versace said in a press release. "It led to us swapping roles to create these two collections."

There's an "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em" spirit to this luxury mash-up, and it's becoming a trend: Gucci's Alessandro Michele and Balenciaga's Demna Gvasalia played this game of collection "hacking" earlier this year.

For this particular powerhouse pairing, Jones created 24 looks for Versace, taking a '90s approach to the designs and fusing the Italian brand's signature Greek key motif with Fendi's monogram pattern. Versace went the '90s route as well with her vision for Fendi, having used punk rock accents like chain mail throughout her 25-look range. The designer also reimagined the classic Fendi F monogram with crystals.

With their cross-pollination came an excellent cast of models, from older supers like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Shalom Harlow, Karen Elson and Amber Valletta, to the newer bunch like Adut Akech, Imaan Hammam and Gigi Hadid.

