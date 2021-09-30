Great Outfits in Fashion History: Fiona Apple in a Trippy Thierry Mugler Dress

Another early-2000s look that would not look out of place in 2021.

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

While late-'90s and early-2000s red carpets are generally a gold mine for celebrity outfits that are fun to look back on, the Oscars are typically an exception. Hollywood's biggest night has always been a place for stars to play it safe on the red carpet, opting for a more traditional approach to glamour. But leave it to Fiona Apple to shake things up a bit in 2000.

She showed up in an eye-catching, body-hugging Thierry Mugler Fall 1999 gown featuring a trippy, malachite-inspired green print. In addition to being a rare capital-F fashion moment for the Oscars, it perfectly reflected Apple's artistic, individualistic sensibility.

It also, like many things that originated in the Y2K era, wouldn't look out of place on a Spring 2022 runway. Psychedelic, nature-inspired prints are everywhere lately. Shop a few options in the gallery below.

3 Gallery 3 Images

