Great Outfits in Fashion History: Freida Pinto in Jewel-Toned Burberry

Assuming that this is a safe space to do so, I'm going to admit a fashion secret: I really, really miss Christopher Bailey at Burberry. I was such a fan of his vision and direction for the British brand, and what he could do with a humble trench was downright heartbreakingly beautiful.

An all-time favorite collection of mine from that era was the Spring 2013 runway, with its gorgeous saturated jewel tones, high-flash metallics and luscious textures. It was so glam, it was practically begging for a celebrity to wear it to a red carpet somewhere.

Of course, just such an occasion presented itself when Burberry put on its Fall 2013 show in February of that year, and brand favorite Freida Pinto arrived in look 35 from the collection: a rich, royal blue peplum bustier and emerald green pants, which, when paired together, calls to mind a peacock feather. She skipped the cropped leather jacket from the runway and swapped the gold heels for a simpler pair in black, to match the belt added to the top.

Photo: Fred Duval/Getty Images

She did pull the metallic back in with a crossbody bag in a shade somewhere between a peridot green and buttery gold, which gave a nice pop to the whole ensemble. Pinto's beauty was simple, with '90s waves, a red lip and a matching dark mani-pedi completing the mood.

I'm not sure where Bailey is these days, but I do know I miss his sunny optimism in fashion. And I'm also of the opinion we could stand to bring back peplum tops — controversial, I know, but didn't they look lovely with a straight-legged trouser? Barring that, I'll be shopping these Pinto-inspired deep, rich jewel tones for fall.

