Heather Magidsohn Consulting Is Hiring A Part-Time PR Assistant In Los Angeles

Title: Part Time PR Assistant

Heather Magidsohn Consulting is searching for a well-rounded candidate, with relevant internship experience, who’s looking for a hands on, multifaceted role getting to know the industry!

Duties:

Help to facilitate celebrity requests

Support all celebrity and influencer gifting initiatives

Support stylist showroom appointments

Image searching across online and social media channels

General showroom merchandising

Help to manage sample flow

Manage all inventory and shipping needs

Update all contact lists

Maintain client communication, including activity reports, as needed

Overall office coordination

For information about the agency, you can view our website: http://heathermagidsohnconsulting.com/



To apply, please send your resume to: heather@heathermagidsohnconsulting.com