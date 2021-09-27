Heather Magidsohn Consulting Is Hiring A Part-Time PR Assistant In Los Angeles

Title: Part Time PR Assistant
Heather Magidsohn Consulting is searching for a well-rounded candidate, with relevant internship experience, who’s looking for a hands on, multifaceted role getting to know the industry!
Duties:
- Help to facilitate celebrity requests
- Support all celebrity and influencer gifting initiatives
- Support stylist showroom appointments
- Image searching across online and social media channels
- General showroom merchandising
- Help to manage sample flow
- Manage all inventory and shipping needs
- Update all contact lists
- Maintain client communication, including activity reports, as needed
- Overall office coordination
For information about the agency, you can view our website: http://heathermagidsohnconsulting.com/
To apply, please send your resume to: heather@heathermagidsohnconsulting.com