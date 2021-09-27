September 27, 2021
Sponsored Story
Publish date:

Heather Magidsohn Consulting Is Hiring A Part-Time PR Assistant In Los Angeles

Heather Magidsohn Consulting is searching for a well-rounded candidate, with relevant internship experience, who’s looking for a hands on, multifaceted role getting to know the industry!
Author:
Heather Magidsohn Consulting logo

Title: Part Time PR Assistant

Heather Magidsohn Consulting is searching for a well-rounded candidate, with relevant internship experience, who’s looking for a hands on, multifaceted role getting to know the industry!

Duties:

Recommended Articles

  • Help to facilitate celebrity requests
  • Support all celebrity and influencer gifting initiatives
  • Support stylist showroom appointments
  • Image searching across online and social media channels
  • General showroom merchandising
  • Help to manage sample flow
  • Manage all inventory and shipping needs
  • Update all contact lists
  • Maintain client communication, including activity reports, as needed
  • Overall office coordination

For information about the agency, you can view our website: http://heathermagidsohnconsulting.com/

To apply, please send your resume to: heather@heathermagidsohnconsulting.com

Related Stories

bathtub-fashion-feet-1630344 pexels kelly samuel
Careers

Heather Magidsohn Consulting Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive In Los Angeles

Heather Magidsohn Consulting is a boutique PR + Marketing consultancy that specializes in strategic campaigns for fashion and lifestyle brands.

May 3, 2019
Heather Magidsohn Consulting
Careers

Heather Magidsohn Consulting Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive In Los Angeles

At HMC, we pride ourselves on our detailed client service and our ability to offer an “in-house like” approach that is unparalleled.

Sep 27, 2018
iStock_000075130973_Medium.jpg
Careers

Heather Magidsohn Consulting Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive In Los Angeles

Heather Magidsohn Consulting (HMC) is a dynamic, full service communications agency highly specialized in Public Relations, VIP Engagement and Marketing Services for both established and emerging fashion, accessory and lifestyle brands.

Mar 9, 2017
goodskin officeweb
Careers

GoodSkin Los Angeles Is Hiring A Part-Time Receptionist / Executive Office Assistant / Skincare Consultant In Los Angeles, CA

This is a tremendous growth opportunity for the ideal candidate that has excellent customer service and communications skills, is highly detail oriented and also able to multitask, especially under stressful situations.

Feb 22, 2018