House Of is Seeking Fashion PR interns In New York, NY

About HOUSE OF:

House Of is a New York-based public relations boutique agency focused on sustainable and BIPOC designers. Dedicated to putting clients front and center, House Of seamlessly enhances visibility for both emerging and established brands through media attention, the digital space, social conversation, identity consulting, innovative experiences and influencer reach. House Of employs a holistic, comprehensive and analytical approach with big-picture strategy to leverage each facet of paid, owned, and earned content.



www.houseof.nyc



https://www.instagram.com/houseof.nyc/

Internship Summary:



The purpose of public relations interns at HOUSE OF is to support the team on day-to-day tasks and larger scale projects and events, in order to understand the full scope of agency and client work.



*Please note that internships are for school credit and are unpaid.

Requirements:

3-5 days/week, minimum 15 hours/week

Start Date: Immediate

Remote or In-Person, optional

Personal laptops are required

COVID Vaccination required for in-person internship

Responsibilities:

Sample Trafficking: Assisting the House Of team with editor/stylist photoshoot loans; ensuring that merchandise is properly checked-out and returned in a timely manner; coordinating messenger services and shipments

Brand Inventory: Maintaining inventories for each brand's seasonal collections

Press Tracking: Facilitating daily online searches for all House Of brands, and clipping placements accordingly

Reporting: Updating all brands' status reports on a weekly basis

Asset Management: Assisting with updating clients' asset database

Press Database Management: Assisting with compiling and updating media lists

Google Trends: Facilitate weekly Google trend searches surrounding fashion and beauty

Giftings: Assisting with press and influencer giftings on a seasonal basis

Digital Press Events: Assisting with any event logistics for digital events on a seasonal basis

Please email amber@house-of.com with resume and cover letter.