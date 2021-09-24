September 24, 2021
How to Shop Target's Fall Designer Collection
Publish date:

A handy guide to shopping the retailer's collaboration with Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, Sandy Liang and Nili Lotan.
Author:

Photo: Courtesy of Target

The time has almost come for us to get our hands on Target's latest (and highly anticipated) collaboration: a Fall Designer Collection with Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, Sandy Liang and Nili Lotan

The retailer announced in August that it teamed up with these four beloved labels on an affordable, size-inclusive assortment of autumnal ready-to-wear and accessories. The heads-up was appreciated, as we needed to make room in our closets: The Fall Designer Collection consists of more than 180 items, with most priced under $50. 

Dropping Sept. 25 online and in select stores, fans of Victor Glemaud's masterful knitwear, Sandy Liang's fun fleeces, Nili Lotan's modern separates and Rachel Comey's artful pieces better act fast, because Target's limited-edition collaborations tend to sell out pretty quickly. To avoid any sartorial heartbreak, we've compiled all the timing and availability details that will help you plan your purchasing attack once the collection goes live on Saturday.

  • For U.S. shoppers, the collection will be available in select stores and online.
  • The entire Fall Designer Collection (including all sizes and styles) will go live on Target's site and app on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 3 a.m. EST.
  • Assortment will vary by store (please check the Target Store Locator for availability).
  • There will be no purchase limits in Target stores. There will be purchase limits of five per size and/or color of item, per transaction, on Target.com.
  • The Fall Designer Collection has a 30-day return policy versus th  standard 90-day return policy. REDcard holders will receive a 30-day return policy plus an additional 30 days.
  • International shipping will not be available for this collection.

See the full collection — with prices!  in the galleries below.

Rachel Comey

Victor Glemaud 

Sandy Liang

Nili Lotan

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

