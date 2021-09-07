Every New York Fashion Week Event That's Open to the Public

Plus, how to join in on all the sartorial festivities — virtually or physically.

Well, folks, it's that time of year again: A mass of models, stylists, influencers, creatives, editors and other general multi-hyphenates are getting ready to run around the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week. And while they're busy meticulously planning their front-row outfits, we thought we'd treat you to a list of fashion- and beauty-focused events that are open to the public, whether that's in New York City or online.

From virtual masterclasses by top designers to exclusive in-person shopping experiences, these events are destined to fulfill any spring collection cravings. Read on for all the details.

Afterpay's Dropshop Activation

Tuesday, Sept. 7 to Wednesday, Sept. 8

Times Square



To kick of the festivities, Afterpay — a NYFW sponsor this season — is launching a two-day immersive shopping experience in the middle of Times Square. The "Buy Now, Pay Later" company teamed up with Crocs and JD Sports on two limited-edition drops, each designed and developed in collaboration with digital creators. Crocs will reveal an exclusive collection of Jibbitz™ charms designed in partnership with Bretman Rock, which will be available in limited pre-release quantities, while JD Sports commissioned multi-disciplinary artist Glassface (Josh Goldenberg) to create a rare digital art non-fungible token (NFT) to commemorate the occasion.

Kate Spade New York Urban Apple Orchard

Wednesday, Sept. 8 to Friday, Sept. 10

Gansevoort St. between 9th Ave and Hudson St.



Kate Spade New York is celebrating the resilience of New York this fall with the installation of a live apple orchard in the Meatpacking District. The activation will allow guests to pick a bushel of apples, all sourced from orchards across the state of New York. After the event, the apples and apple trees will be donated to Materials for the Arts, a New York-based organization whose mission is to collect unused materials for upcycling purposes.

NYFW Piercing Pop-Up

Wednesday, Sept. 8 to Thursday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Conrad New York, 151 W. 54th St.

The Conrad New York Midtown hotel is partnering with ear piercing service Rowan to offer complimentary ear piercings on-site. Upon arrival, you'll be asked to scan a QR code and complete a waiver. To reserve an appointment, email nyfwreservations@jpublicrelations.com.

Fashion for Good Masterclass with Karim Adduchi

Thursday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Join virtually here

Fashion for Good is hosting a masterclass with designer Karim Adduchi, moderated by fashion journalist Fiona Hering, at its museum in Amsterdam, but attendees will be able to tune in virtually. It'll dive into topics such as bridging the gap between art and fashion, connecting different cultures and more. Buy tickets here.

NYFW: The Talks

Thursday, Sept. 9 to Saturday, Sept. 11

Stream them live here

IMG is hosting several in-depth panels with industry leaders on fashion's most pressing issues, from the ways social media is shaping our lives to the role NYFW plays in the financial revitalization of NYC, throughout the week. Top designers like Jason Wu, Brandon Maxwell, Christian Siriano, Adam Lippes and Prabal Gurung will take part in these discussions, as will several popular content creators, stylists, models, photographers and editors.

Afterpay Quarter

Friday, Sept. 10, 12 p.m.

875 Washington St.

Afterpay is throwing a block party — complete with DJ sets, a roller rink, a Maison Kitsuné show, limited-edition tote bags hand-painted by New York-based artist Queen Andrea and a treat truck. You can find more information here.

NYFW Styling Session

Friday, Sept. 10, 1 p.m.

House of Afterpay in Meatpacking, the corner of Washington and 14th St.



Afterpay is hosting a styling session with celebrity stylist Kate Young and fashion host and Milk Makeup co-founder Zanna Roberts Rassi, during which attendees can get an inside look into top trends and forecasts from NYFW. RSVP directly to AfterpayStyle@laforce.nyc.

Miss Dior Fragrance Pop-Up

Monday, Sept. 13 to Thursday, Sept. 16, 1 p.m.

Gansevoort Plaza, 38 Ganzevoort St. at 9th Ave.

Dior is opening a Miss Dior Fragrance pop-up in the meatpacking district. The pop-up will be an immersive installation that takes customers into the world of Miss Dior. Select Dior makeup and skin-care products will be sold at the pop-up, in addition to the new hero Miss Dior fragrance, which just launched this month.

