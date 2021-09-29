HUNTER PARTNERS WITH EXTRA BUTTER AND SOPHIA CHANG TO CELEBRATE THE WORLD OUTSIDE CAMPAIGN LAUNCH WITH A LIMITED DROP OF CUSTOMIZED BOOTS

Hunter partners with premium New York boutique and independent lifestyle brand, Extra Butter, and artist Sophia Chang on an immersive pop-up experience to “bring the outdoors in” open to the public from Friday, October 1st to Sunday, October 3rd.

In celebration of Hunter’s ‘For the World Outside’ campaign, Hunter partners with premium New York boutique and independent lifestyle brand, Extra Butter, and artist Sophia Chang on an immersive pop-up experience to “bring the outdoors in” open to the public from Friday, October 1st to Sunday, October 3rd. 25 pairs of Hunter Original Boots will be live-customized by Sophia on Friday and will be released at 2:30pm.

The coming together of the two brands marks the beginning of a long-term partnership that will include limited edition key product launches and curations, collaborations and unique activations celebrating both Hunter and Extra Butter’s shared love of joy and creativity and their connection to giving back to the community.

During this inaugural event, limited edition Hunter x Extra Butter Original Rain boots, customized by Sophia will be auctioned, with proceeds going to Hunter’s long term charity partner Harlem Grown, a NY-based charity that supports urban farming and food education initiatives.