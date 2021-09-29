Great Outfits in Fashion History: Jada Pinkett Smith's '90s Versace Set

Another excellent look from that era that could easily be slotted into the brand's runway lineup today.

Photo: Sam Levi/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

If you've been following this column long enough, you might've noticed that Team Fashionista loves a '90s or early aughts going-out look. The slinkier, the sparklier, the Versace-er, the better.

Much like the broader fashion community, we have a soft spot for this very specific era of celebrity dressing, which not only left a lasting impression on so many, but also has seen a massive resurgence on the runway over the past few seasons, especially at — but not limited to — Versace. The latter just presented its own vision for Spring 2022, as well as a brain-swap of sorts with Kim Jones' Fendi, both of which leaned into the brand's most recognizable codes. Naturally, there was a lot of chainmail, cut in inventive ways to reveal skin and allow for dramatic walks. And it invited the always-appreciated opportunity to revisit some of the original looks from the '90s that ignited our obsession, like the minty set Jada Pinkett Smith wore to the 1997 Oscars, which still regularly makes the rounds on Fashion Instagram/Twitter.

What stands out about this ensemble is that one could easily slot it into Versace's latest runway lineup: The high-neck halter crop top, cut right below the bust, with a low-rise maxi skirt feels very current, as does the crystal tie that wraps around the waist (seriously, it's hard to find a skirt without one nowadays). I wouldn't hate to see a young Hollywood best-dressed regular recreate this on a red carpet in 2021.

Shop chainmail pieces inspired by Pinkett Smith's '90s Versace moment in the gallery, below.

