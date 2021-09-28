September 28, 2021
Everyone Looked Freaking Phenomenal at the 'No Time to Die' Premiere in London
Everyone Looked Freaking Phenomenal at the 'No Time to Die' Premiere in London

After an almost-two-year delay, the cast and crew of the new James Bond movie were ready.
Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures

We've slowly gotten back into the rhythm of red carpets with the gradual return to in-person award shows and film festivals over the past few months, setting the stage for the comeback of the global press tour and big blockbuster premiere. And celebrities are welcoming it back with gusto, judging from the spectacular looks we saw at the London premiere of "No Time to Die."

The latest installment of the Daniel Craig-as-James Bond series starring Naomie Harris, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch and Rami Malek (all of whom are red-carpet favorites) has been delayed for almost two years. (It was one of the first highly-anticipated releases to be pushed back due to Covid-19 pandemic.) But it's finally landing in theaters next month — and though it may have taken a while to get here, the cast and crew really made up for lost time with some incredible fashion at the premiere.

Both Armas and Léa Seydoux arrived at London's Royal Albert Hall in custom Louis Vuitton (the former in a black velvet gown with crystal- and silver paillette-embroidered straps, the latter in a white cape gown crystal- and silver paillette-embroidered detailing), while Lynch went for a yellow Vivienne Westwood Couture ballgown with a black tulle skirt. The men impressed, too, in their bold suiting — Craig in a pink suede jacket, Malek in a sharp Prada tux, Jeffrey Wright in dark green velvet. All of this bodes well for the rest of the press tour.

See all the looks from the "No Time to Die" premiere in the gallery, below.

