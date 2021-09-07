Celebrity Stylist seeks Full Time Stylist Assistant And An Intern In Los Angeles

Stylist Assistant

Daily Tasks:



- In charge of separating clothes by showrooms & designers.

- Doing returns in a timely manner, in charge of scheduling pick ups and drop offs.

- Office organization - keeping track of everything coming in and out of office.

- Assist key stylist in pulls and prep work for events.

- Prep for Shoots, red carpet appearances, press & editorials.

- Manage interns.

Requirements:



- MUST have worked with another celebrity stylist for 2-3 years.

- Computer Savvy on Mac and PC; Social media

- Extremely detail oriented and organized.

- Ability to handle VERY fast paced environment.

- Must be pro-active, self-starter.

- Works well under pressure: this job comes with A LOT of pressure.

- Knows how to pull; good eye for fashion

- Ability to multitask, willing to work long hours, dedicated, hard working & honest.

- Some weekends required.

- Must have your own cell phone and car.

- Must be located in Los Angeles.

- Driver’s License and Passport required.

*Key Stylist is willing to train but ONLY if you have previous experience working for another Celebrity Stylist.



Serious applicants apply only please. Please do not apply if you have never worked with a celebrity stylist before.



To Apply: Please send your resume to zippyassistant@gmail.com or call 310-497-3136.

Intern

We are looking for an INTERN to work two full days a week. Our internships can last 3 to 6 months. Hours are 9 am to 6 pm. This is an amazing opportunity for anyone who wants to get there foot in the door of the world of celebrity fashion styling. This position is starting immediately (September 2021).

As an intern you would be working with us to learn the ins and outs of the business. You will go to showrooms, help with pulls and returns, keep our studio organized and clean, assist in fittings and on set at shoots as needed. Plus a lot more that comes up through out the day, there is always something new happening!

MUST: currently live in Los Angeles, HAVE A CAR, valid drivers license and ability to lift 50 lbs. Also you must have a strong work ethic and desire to work in fashion.



Please send your resume to zippyassistant@gmail.com or call 310-497-3136.