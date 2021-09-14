September 14, 2021
Sponsored Story
Publish date:

Joanne Blades Is Seeking Interns To Start Immediately In New York, NY

Fashion director of Zoo Magazine, and freelance contributor (W Mag, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, In Style, etc), Joanne Blades is seeking eager and hardworking interns to start immediately.
Author:
joanne blades COVER
joanne blades ZOO_CHANEL
ZOO #62 Lindsey Wixson 2 joanne blades
3
Gallery
3 Images

Fashion director of Zoo Magazine, and freelance contributor (W Mag, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, In Style, etc), Joanne Blades is seeking eager and hardworking interns to start immediately.

All internships will be paid in school credit or with experience.

Please send a brief cover letter and resume to Joanne Blades at joanneblades212@gmail.com. Please list availability (2 full days minimum) and available start date. No prior experience in the fashion industry is necessary, but welcome.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Interns will have the opportunity to:

Work with JB team to support editorial and advertising shoot production.
- Assist on editorial, advertising and celebrity fashion shoots.
- Conduct research as needed
- Administrative tasks

REQUIREMENTS

- Dedication, reliable, responsible, motivated, detail oriented, and punctual.
- Ability to work in a high pressure and free flowing environment.
- Ability to multi-task, and remain detail oriented in a free flowing, high pressure environment.
- Strong interest or background in fashion.
- Team player

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

Joanne Blades
Careers

FASHION STYLIST Joanne Blades IS SEEKING INTERNS TO START IMMEDIATELY IN NEW YORK, NY

Fashion stylist Joanne Blades is seeking eager & hardworking interns to start immediately! Amazing opportunity to learn about the styling world.

ZOO-51_SHOOTS_DAVIDROEMER-7_3.jpg
Careers

Fashion Stylist JOANNE BLADES Is Seeking Fashion Interns In New York, NY

Fashion stylist JOANNE BLADES is seeking eager & hardworking interns to start immediately! Amazing opportunity to learn about the styling world.

joanne blades
Careers

FASHION STYLIST JOANNE BLADES IS SEEKING INTERNS IN NEW YORK, NY

Fashion stylist JOANNE BLADES is seeking eager & hardworking interns to start immediately! Amazing opportunity to learn about the styling world.

01_1-160715_07_028_3.jpg
Careers

Fashion stylist JOANNE BLADES Is Seeking Interns In New York, NY

Fashion stylist JOANNE BLADES is seeking eager & hardworking interns to start immediately! Amazing opportunity to learn about the styling world.