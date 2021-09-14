Joanne Blades Is Seeking Interns To Start Immediately In New York, NY

Fashion director of Zoo Magazine, and freelance contributor (W Mag, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, In Style, etc), Joanne Blades is seeking eager and hardworking interns to start immediately.

All internships will be paid in school credit or with experience.

Please send a brief cover letter and resume to Joanne Blades at joanneblades212@gmail.com. Please list availability (2 full days minimum) and available start date. No prior experience in the fashion industry is necessary, but welcome.

RESPONSIBILITIES



Interns will have the opportunity to:



- Work with JB team to support editorial and advertising shoot production.

- Assist on editorial, advertising and celebrity fashion shoots.

- Conduct research as needed

- Administrative tasks



REQUIREMENTS



- Dedication, reliable, responsible, motivated, detail oriented, and punctual.

- Ability to work in a high pressure and free flowing environment.

- Ability to multi-task, and remain detail oriented in a free flowing, high pressure environment.

- Strong interest or background in fashion.

- Team player