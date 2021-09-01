September 2, 2021
Joie In Life Is Hiring An ECommerce Manager In Los Angeles, CA

Joie In Life is an activewear/lifestyle brand founded by Joie Chavis.
Joie In Life is an activewear/lifestyle brand founded by Joie Chavis. The Ecommerce Manager will be responsible for the day-to-day management of joieinlife.com, liaising with shipping to ensure timely product delivery and returns, performing all customer care functions and monitoring the daily business.

KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

-Manage all launches, product restocks and promotions (spearheaded communication with vendors)
-Manage existing product/product for new launches
-Coordinate SKUs and quantities with the warehouse, ensuring that inventory is available in Shopify prior to launches
-Schedule launches and promotions with social media/marketing team
-Communicate with CEO + Warehouse Operations regarding any delays or advancements to calendar based on updates from production
-Work with the social media/marketing team on deliverables for creative assets (hard copy marketing materials, packaging, etc.)
-Assist social media/marketing team with influencer and VIP gifting shipments
-Assist with sample preparation for campaign shoots
-Liaise with Warehouse Operations with regards to gifting, tracking, returns, and other troubleshooting
-Support Customer Liaison with reconciling and processing all customer returns and exchanges

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS and EXPERIENCE:

• Excellent numerical and analytical skills with a commercial drive
• Strong communication skills
• Excellent organizational and project management skills essential
• Technical experience with ecommerce platforms
• Excellent attention to detail
• Team player and willingness to support the wider team
• Flexible and responsive to change
• Strong attention to detail.

To Apply: Please send your resume to jnlambassador@joieinlife.com, reference the job title as the subject line.

