Joie In Life Is Hiring An ECommerce Manager In Los Angeles, CA

Joie In Life is an activewear/lifestyle brand founded by Joie Chavis. The Ecommerce Manager will be responsible for the day-to-day management of joieinlife.com, liaising with shipping to ensure timely product delivery and returns, performing all customer care functions and monitoring the daily business.

KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:



-Manage all launches, product restocks and promotions (spearheaded communication with vendors)

-Manage existing product/product for new launches

-Coordinate SKUs and quantities with the warehouse, ensuring that inventory is available in Shopify prior to launches

-Schedule launches and promotions with social media/marketing team

-Communicate with CEO + Warehouse Operations regarding any delays or advancements to calendar based on updates from production

-Work with the social media/marketing team on deliverables for creative assets (hard copy marketing materials, packaging, etc.)

-Assist social media/marketing team with influencer and VIP gifting shipments

-Assist with sample preparation for campaign shoots

-Liaise with Warehouse Operations with regards to gifting, tracking, returns, and other troubleshooting

-Support Customer Liaison with reconciling and processing all customer returns and exchanges

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS and EXPERIENCE:



• Excellent numerical and analytical skills with a commercial drive

• Strong communication skills

• Excellent organizational and project management skills essential

• Technical experience with ecommerce platforms

• Excellent attention to detail

• Team player and willingness to support the wider team

• Flexible and responsive to change

• Strong attention to detail.



To Apply: Please send your resume to jnlambassador@joieinlife.com, reference the job title as the subject line.