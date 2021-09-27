Julia von Boehm Is Seeking Fall / Winter 2021/22 Graphic Design Interns (Remote)

The ideal candidate will uphold the visual consistency of the JVB brand, while supporting and contributing to the creation of a variety of deliverables.

Julia von Boehm is currently looking for Fall / Winter 2021/22 interns to begin work as soon as possible in NYC. In addition, we are looking for individuals who relate to the following characteristics and possess the below skills;



GRAPHIC DESIGN INTERNSHIP- Remote



The ideal candidate will uphold the visual consistency of the JVB brand, while supporting and contributing to the creation of a variety of deliverables. The intern will assist in the mockup and design of social media ads, email campaigns, photo editing, general design/templates for web and social, as well as brand presentations. The ideal candidate will be comfortable executing design projects across a range of media.

*Requirements*



• Currently enrolled in a graphic design, visual communication or related program;

• Strong interest and/or a background in fashion;

• Ability to multitask, prioritize and complete tasks in a fast-paced and fluid work environment;

• Ability and willingness to learn new skills quickly and efficiently;

• Comfortable with Photoshop, Illustrator, Sketch, Premiere;

• Great verbal and written communication skills;

• Team player



Please submit resume and portfolio samples to studio@juliavonboehm.com with subject line “Graphic Design/Content Intern Application [First, Last Name]