September 27, 2021
Julia von Boehm Is Seeking Fall / Winter 2021/22 Graphic Design Interns (Remote)

julia von boehm

Julia von Boehm is currently looking for Fall / Winter 2021/22 interns to begin work as soon as possible in NYC. In addition, we are looking for individuals who relate to the following characteristics and possess the below skills;

GRAPHIC DESIGN INTERNSHIP- Remote

The ideal candidate will uphold the visual consistency of the JVB brand, while supporting and contributing to the creation of a variety of deliverables. The intern will assist in the mockup and design of social media ads, email campaigns, photo editing, general design/templates for web and social, as well as brand presentations. The ideal candidate will be comfortable executing design projects across a range of media.

*Requirements*

• Currently enrolled in a graphic design, visual communication or related program;
• Strong interest and/or a background in fashion;
• Ability to multitask, prioritize and complete tasks in a fast-paced and fluid work environment;
• Ability and willingness to learn new skills quickly and efficiently;
• Comfortable with Photoshop, Illustrator, Sketch, Premiere;
• Great verbal and written communication skills;
• Team player

Please submit resume and portfolio samples to studio@juliavonboehm.com with subject line “Graphic Design/Content Intern Application [First, Last Name]

