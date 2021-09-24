Julia von Boehm Is Seeking Fashion Interns In New York, NY

Julia von Boehm is currently looking for Fall / Winter 2021/22 interns to begin work as soon as possible in NYC.

Julia von Boehm is currently looking for Fall / Winter 2021/22 interns to begin work as soon as possible in NYC. In addition, we are looking for individuals who relate to the following characteristics and possess the below skills;



Responsibilities may include but a not limited to:



• Assist with calling in items for photo shoots and clients.

• Updating spreadsheets

• Handle incoming and outgoing products

• Organize and maintain inventory stock

• Help prep for shoots and fittings

• Assist with internal shoots for juliavonboehm.com

• Help keep office/studio organized

• Conduct research on certain products and topics

• Administrative duties

*Requirements**



• Currently enrolled in a degree program;

• Strong interest and/or a background in fashion

• Ability to multitask, prioritize and complete tasks in a fast-paced and fluid work environment;

• Ability and willingness to learn new skills quickly and efficiently;

• Exceptional research and communication skills;

• Great verbal and written communication skills;

• Team player



Please submit resume and portfolio samples to studio@juliavonboehm.com with subject line “Fashion Intern Application [First, Last Name]”