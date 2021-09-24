September 24, 2021
Julia von Boehm Is Seeking Fashion Interns In New York, NY

Julia von Boehm is currently looking for Fall / Winter 2021/22 interns to begin work as soon as possible in NYC. In addition, we are looking for individuals who relate to the following characteristics and possess the below skills;

Responsibilities may include but a not limited to:

• Assist with calling in items for photo shoots and clients.
• Updating spreadsheets
• Handle incoming and outgoing products
• Organize and maintain inventory stock
• Help prep for shoots and fittings
• Assist with internal shoots for juliavonboehm.com
• Help keep office/studio organized
• Conduct research on certain products and topics
• Administrative duties

 *Requirements**

• Currently enrolled in a degree program;
• Strong interest and/or a background in fashion
• Ability to multitask, prioritize and complete tasks in a fast-paced and fluid work environment;
• Ability and willingness to learn new skills quickly and efficiently;
• Exceptional research and communication skills;
• Great verbal and written communication skills;
• Team player

Please submit resume and portfolio samples to studio@juliavonboehm.com with subject line “Fashion Intern Application [First, Last Name]”

