September 24, 2021
Julia von Boehm Is Seeking Remote Editorial Interns

Julia von Boehm’s JVBCOM is currently looking for Fall / Winter 2021/22 interns to begin remote work as soon as possible.
Julia von Boehm’s JVBCOM is currently looking for Fall / Winter 2021/22 interns to begin remote work as soon as possible. In addition, we are looking for individuals who relate to the following characteristics and possess the below skills;

Responsibilities may include but are not limited to:

• Support JVBCOM editorial platform
• Brainstorm and pitch ideas, contribute to weekly content meeting
• Conduct research for editorial stories
• Perform light copywriting as needed across digital footprint
• Research talent for contributor program
• Write JVBCOM articles as necessary
• Transcribe interviews and copy edit articles
• Work with Editorial team on curation, optimization and storage of content
• CMS organization and management
• Assist Editorial Content Director with digital duties as needed

 *Requirements**

• Currently enrolled in a communications, media, fashion journalism or related program;
• Strong interest and/or a background in fashion, beauty, wellness, or travel
• Ability to multitask, prioritize and complete tasks in a fast-paced and fluid work environment;
• Ability and willingness to learn new skills quickly and efficiently;
• Exceptional research and communication skills;
• Great verbal and written communication skills;
• Team player
• Experience with wordpress and familiarity with affiliate programs a plus

Please submit resume and portfolio samples to studio@juliavonboehm.com with subject line “Editorial Intern Application [First, Last Name]”

