Julia von Boehm Is Seeking Remote Editorial Interns

Julia von Boehm’s JVBCOM is currently looking for Fall / Winter 2021/22 interns to begin remote work as soon as possible. In addition, we are looking for individuals who relate to the following characteristics and possess the below skills;

Responsibilities may include but are not limited to:



• Support JVBCOM editorial platform

• Brainstorm and pitch ideas, contribute to weekly content meeting

• Conduct research for editorial stories

• Perform light copywriting as needed across digital footprint

• Research talent for contributor program

• Write JVBCOM articles as necessary

• Transcribe interviews and copy edit articles

• Work with Editorial team on curation, optimization and storage of content

• CMS organization and management

• Assist Editorial Content Director with digital duties as needed

*Requirements**



• Currently enrolled in a communications, media, fashion journalism or related program;

• Strong interest and/or a background in fashion, beauty, wellness, or travel

• Ability to multitask, prioritize and complete tasks in a fast-paced and fluid work environment;

• Ability and willingness to learn new skills quickly and efficiently;

• Exceptional research and communication skills;

• Great verbal and written communication skills;

• Team player

• Experience with wordpress and familiarity with affiliate programs a plus



Please submit resume and portfolio samples to studio@juliavonboehm.com with subject line “Editorial Intern Application [First, Last Name]”