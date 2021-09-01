Kendall Jenner Is Now the Creative Director of FWRD

Photo: Glen Luchford/Courtesy of Revolve

On Wednesday, luxury e-tailer FWRD announced it had brought on a creative director to shape the direction of the site and its brand offering — and that person is none other than Kendall Jenner.

"I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business. As FWRD's Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site's offering with emerging designers and brands," the 25-year-old model and reality television star said in a statement published to FRWD's website. According to Vogue, Jenner's start date is Sept, 8.

To coincide with this news, the e-tailer dropped its Fall 2021 campaign, which stars Jenner photographed by Glen Luchford and styled by Carlos Nazario in L.A., as well as an autumn edit put together by the creative director featuring pieces by Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Fannie Schiavoni and more. (Vogue notes that, as part of this role, Jenner will also appear in FWRD brand activations and marketing moving forward.)

Photo: Glen Luchford/Courtesy of FWRD

FWRD is owned by Revolve Group, which prides itself on its digital savviness to tap into and engage with millennial and Gen Z consumers. FRWD, specifically, bills itself as "[transcending] traditional e-commerce with its combination of first-class customer service and elusive roster of designers. Ranging from iconic maisons de couture to the latest emerging talents, all of style's leading names are here, shot in ever-evolving and striking editorial imagery."

In a statement, Raissa Gerona, Revolve Group's chief brand officer, said: "Kendall is the epitome of luxury fashion, and there isn't a better fit for this position. As leaders in the industry and innovators in marketing, we are always looking for fresh ideas, staying ahead of the curve, and being at the forefront of style trends. The world looks at Kendall to lead the industry, and we are beyond excited to have her vision for FWRD come to life."

Revolve Group co-CEO and co-founder Michael Mente added that Jenner "is the perfect choice [for the role] as we continue to invest in the next generation luxury consumer. We have always had an extreme admiration for Kendall's style, creativity and overall exquisite taste. Her multifaceted experience in the fashion industry and the vision she has outlined for the FWRD business has the potential to transform our business and the luxury business as a whole."

Photo: Glen Luchford/Courtesy of FWRD

In an interview with Vogue, Jenner said that she was focused on highlighting emerging talent in the industry through this role: "I work with a tremendous amount of people who not only inspire my high fashion but also my day-to-day choices. The digital space is also such an important tool for many of today's creatives, and it’s definitely a window into the next generation of talent."

This builds on a trend among fashion companies — especially digital-first ones — of appointing influencers and other public figures to leading creative roles within their corporate structures. Just last week, fast-fashion brand PrettyLittle Thing (which is owned by Boohoo Group) named Molly-Mae Hague, a frequent collaborator and paid partner that rose to fame on the U.K.'s "Love Island," creative director of the U.K. and E.U. Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Aniston and Dakota Johnson are current creative directors at different brands that they didn't themselves found as well. (Loops, Vital Proteins and Maude, respectively).

Jenner told Vogue that this appointment "means an additional step in my journey with fashion, where I can work with the brands and creative teams I've admired in fresh new ways. I see this as a great opportunity to put what I've learned into practice, and most likely learn even more."

Correction: A previous version of this article misspelled the name of the retailer. This story has been updated with statements from Michael Mente and Raissa Gerona.

Homepage image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images