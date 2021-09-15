Must Read: Kenzo Has a New Creative Director, 'Allure' Reveals 2021 Best of Beauty

Nigo. Photo: Mark Mainz/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Kenzo has a new creative director

Kenzo announced that Nigo, founder of the Japanese streetwear brand A Bathing Ape, will be its new creative director following Oliveria Baptistia's departure this spring. "I was born in the year that Takada Kenzo san opened his first store in Paris. We both graduated from the same fashion school in Tokyo. In 1993, the year that KENZO joined the LVMH Group, I started my career in Fashion," a statement on Kenzo's Instagram by Nigo reads. "Kenzo san's approach to creating originality was through his understanding of many different cultures. It is also the essence of my own philosophy of creativity. Inheriting the spirit of Kenzo san's craftsmanship to create a new KENZO is the greatest challenge of my 30-year career, which I intend to achieve together with the team." {@kenzo/Instagram}

Allure's 2021 Best of Beauty is here

Allure has released its annual Best of Beauty Awards issue for 2021 and it's packed with over 300 tried-and-tested products covering every category: hair, skin care, makeup, nails and more. The winners have been select by top editors, makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists. You can shop what the magazine considers to be the cream and (serums) of the beauty crop here. {Allure}

Why LoveShackFancy is Gen-Z favorite

Chavie Lieber delves into the ruffled and floral-patterned appeal of LoveShackFancy in a piece for Business of Fashion, writing that the brand has captured the wallet share of Gen-Z consumers. Lieber attributes part of the label's success to its virality on TikTok, as well as the "proliferation of cottagecore" on social media, but says that its dresses have become status symbols, which is why Gen Z is willing to shop at its higher price point. {Business of Fashion}

Halima Aden opens up about feeling like an outsider and her return to fashion

Halima Aden, who announced her departure from modeling last November, is returning to fashion as a designer. Aden signed a two-year contract with the modest fashion label Modanisa, and her first designs for Halima X Modanisa include headscarves. In an interview with The Guardian, the former model opened up to Priya Elan about feeling like she had to "compromise to fit into the industry," and she shared that her new partnership fully respects and embraces her choices as a Muslim woman. {The Guardian}

How Ibrahim Kamara became one of fashion's most influential stylists

Elizabeth Paton profiled Ibrahim Kamara for The New York Times, covering his influential styling for top designers, as well as his conversation-starting work as the newly appointed editor in chief of Dazed. "Mr. Kamara's work tends to flirt at the intersection of raw realism, pop culture tropes and the alternative realities he creates," Paton writes on Kamara. "One distinctive thread running through much of Mr. Kamara's work is his fixation with current affairs. It comes, in part, from his earliest memories in Africa and watching other worlds emerge through CNN and BBC. There is also a near forensic approach to detail, honed when he spent three years studying sciences to please his parents, who hoped he would become a doctor." {The New York Times}

