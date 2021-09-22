Great Outfits in Fashion History: Kiki Layne Making the Case for Head-to-Toe Orange

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pierpaolo Piccioli's tenure as creative director of Valentino has arguably been defined by the designer's striking use of color, season after season, in both haute couture and ready-to-wear. It's what draws so many celebrities and their stylists to the brand, for everything from red carpets to press appearances and other sartorial occasions where they want to stand out — like, say, the front row of a fashion show.

Kiki Layne did just that when she attended Valentino's Spring 2020 Haute Couture outing at Paris Fashion Week in January 2020, styled by Wayman and Micah in head-to-toe orange. A strong citrus hue can be tricky to style, but the actor went all-in with a coordinated short suit, top, heels and handbag, all Valentino — and it worked. The bold color is what draws the eye; then, you get to discover all the intricacies in the details, like the bows layered over the shoulder pads of the blazer and the lace pussybow blouse underneath it, the snakeskin texture of the mini bag, and the Rockstuds on the ribbon wrapped around Layne's ankle.

