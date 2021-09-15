September 15, 2021
Krupp Group Is Hiring A Freelance Influencer Marketing Junior Account Executive In New York, NY

At Krupp Group, we help visionaries in fashion, lifestyle, health & wellness, beauty and travel establish cultural resonance.
Responsibilities:

  • Sourcing and creating influencer target lists
  • Influencer monitoring and press clipping
  • Influencer correspondence for gifting + sponsored programs
  • Coordinating shipments

Qualifications:

  • Experience within the influencer space
  • Familiar with influencers and influencer programming
  • Great multi tasker + communicator

To Apply: Please send your resume in pdf format to jobs@kruppgroup.com.

