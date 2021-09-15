- Publish date:
Krupp Group Is Hiring A Freelance Influencer Marketing Junior Account Executive In New York, NY
At Krupp Group, we help visionaries in fashion, lifestyle, health & wellness, beauty and travel establish cultural resonance.
Responsibilities:
- Sourcing and creating influencer target lists
- Influencer monitoring and press clipping
- Influencer correspondence for gifting + sponsored programs
- Coordinating shipments
Qualifications:
- Experience within the influencer space
- Familiar with influencers and influencer programming
- Great multi tasker + communicator
To Apply: Please send your resume in pdf format to jobs@kruppgroup.com.