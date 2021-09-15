- Publish date:
Krupp Group Is Hiring A Part-Time Office Assistant In Los Angeles
Title: Part Time Office Assistant, LA
Basic Function: To assist the LA team in office maintenance as well as the bi-coastal VIP team in coordinating and facilitating celebrity requests and initiatives for select clients.
Essential duties & VIP Coordination:
- Facilitate celebrity requests
- Write-up sample requests and check-in sample returns
- Support with all inventory and shipping needs
- Support LA logistics for showroom
- Update and maintain lists for celebrity reference
- Update gossip list for all KG celebrity blasts
- Update stylist and celebrity lists
- Update GPS and media blast lists
- Support the VIP team with the weekly celebrity giftings
- Maintain and share the calendar of all press appearances, upcoming movies, festivals and red carpet events in weekly staff meetings
General Office Coordination:
- Answer telephone when needed
- Tag and re-tag all Fashion GPS stickers
- Coordinate all shipments and messengers as well as all the direct pick up and drop off
- Maintain showroom appearance daily including changing out hangers, organizing racks, re-stock denim wall, straighten shoes and clutches, etc. with assistance from interns and LA team
- Make sure meetings and appointments at LA Office are properly greeted and clean up afterwards
- Tidy up kitchen/cabinets and make sure fridge is stocked with beverages and snacks for guests
- Assist with various daily tasks, including travel, expense reporting, calendar, reservations and other miscellaneous personal duties
- Update stylist and business contacts in database
- Update master media list
- Order coffee & meals as needed
Qualifications:
- At least 1 year of experience, or internships, in public relations in the fashion industry, specifically in VIP dressing
- Bachelor’s Degree preferred
- Excellent writing and communication skills
- Well organized and attention to details
- Proficient in MS Word, Excel and Outlook
- Familiarity with Fashion GPS, Celebrity Intelligence and IDS is preferred
To Apply: Please send your resume in pdf format to jobs@kruppgroup.com.