Krupp Group Is Hiring A Part-Time Office Assistant In Los Angeles

At Krupp Group, we help visionaries in fashion, lifestyle, health & wellness, beauty and travel establish cultural resonance
Title: Part Time Office Assistant, LA

Basic Function: To assist the LA team in office maintenance as well as the bi-coastal VIP team in coordinating and facilitating celebrity requests and initiatives for select clients.

Essential duties & VIP Coordination:

  • Facilitate celebrity requests
  • Write-up sample requests and check-in sample returns
  • Support with all inventory and shipping needs
  • Support LA logistics for showroom
  • Update and maintain lists for celebrity reference
  • Update gossip list for all KG celebrity blasts
  • Update stylist and celebrity lists
  • Update GPS and media blast lists
  • Support the VIP team with the weekly celebrity giftings
  • Maintain and share the calendar of all press appearances, upcoming movies, festivals and red carpet events in weekly staff meetings

General Office Coordination:

  • Answer telephone when needed
  • Tag and re-tag all Fashion GPS stickers
  • Coordinate all shipments and messengers as well as all the direct pick up and drop off
  • Maintain showroom appearance daily including changing out hangers, organizing racks, re-stock denim wall, straighten shoes and clutches, etc. with assistance from interns and LA team
  • Make sure meetings and appointments at LA Office are properly greeted and clean up afterwards
  • Tidy up kitchen/cabinets and make sure fridge is stocked with beverages and snacks for guests
  • Assist with various daily tasks, including travel, expense reporting, calendar, reservations and other miscellaneous personal duties
  • Update stylist and business contacts in database
  • Update master media list
  • Order coffee & meals as needed

Qualifications:

  • At least 1 year of experience, or internships, in public relations in the fashion industry, specifically in VIP dressing
  • Bachelor’s Degree preferred
  • Excellent writing and communication skills
  • Well organized and attention to details
  • Proficient in MS Word, Excel and Outlook
  • Familiarity with Fashion GPS, Celebrity Intelligence and IDS is preferred

To Apply: Please send your resume in pdf format to jobs@kruppgroup.com.

