Krupp Group Is Hiring A Part-Time Office Assistant In Los Angeles

At Krupp Group, we help visionaries in fashion, lifestyle, health & wellness, beauty and travel establish cultural resonance

Title: Part Time Office Assistant, LA

Basic Function: To assist the LA team in office maintenance as well as the bi-coastal VIP team in coordinating and facilitating celebrity requests and initiatives for select clients.

Essential duties & VIP Coordination:

Facilitate celebrity requests

Write-up sample requests and check-in sample returns

Support with all inventory and shipping needs

Support LA logistics for showroom

Update and maintain lists for celebrity reference

Update gossip list for all KG celebrity blasts

Update stylist and celebrity lists

Update GPS and media blast lists

Support the VIP team with the weekly celebrity giftings

Maintain and share the calendar of all press appearances, upcoming movies, festivals and red carpet events in weekly staff meetings

General Office Coordination:

Answer telephone when needed

Tag and re-tag all Fashion GPS stickers

Coordinate all shipments and messengers as well as all the direct pick up and drop off

Maintain showroom appearance daily including changing out hangers, organizing racks, re-stock denim wall, straighten shoes and clutches, etc. with assistance from interns and LA team

Make sure meetings and appointments at LA Office are properly greeted and clean up afterwards

Tidy up kitchen/cabinets and make sure fridge is stocked with beverages and snacks for guests

Assist with various daily tasks, including travel, expense reporting, calendar, reservations and other miscellaneous personal duties

Update stylist and business contacts in database

Update master media list

Order coffee & meals as needed



Qualifications:

At least 1 year of experience, or internships, in public relations in the fashion industry, specifically in VIP dressing

Bachelor’s Degree preferred

Excellent writing and communication skills

Well organized and attention to details

Proficient in MS Word, Excel and Outlook

Familiarity with Fashion GPS, Celebrity Intelligence and IDS is preferred

To Apply: Please send your resume in pdf format to jobs@kruppgroup.com.