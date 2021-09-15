KRUPP Group Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive In New York, NY

Title: Senior Account Executive

Position Reports To: Executive Vice President & Manager

Basic Function: Oversee and execute day to day public relations activity on behalf of Krupp Group clients. Develop original, out-of-the-box ideas to promote the brands, garner larger feature pieces, and product placement. Understanding of big picture strategies to achieving client goals, including familiarity with editorial, VIP, and influencer efforts.

Essential duties:



-Support Manager and EVP on goal driven client strategy development and execution

-Pitch designer/brand feature opportunities in traditional and non-traditional media channels

-Contribute to updating client written and branded assets, drafting press releases and pitches

-Create focused media lists and brainstorm new press vehicles for additional brand awareness

-Create meeting and call agendas

-Communicate with clients regularly on PR needs such as: collection assets, project updates, strategy development, editorial placements, etc.

-Orchestrating PR tactics for each client alongside the fashion calendar:

-Market Appointments

-Mailers

-Events

-Giftings

-Managing an Account Coordinator with the following

-Implementing and evolving processes and new procedures with reporting

-Sample trafficking

-Inventory

-Press clips

-Planning and engaging in Editor/ Stylist Appointments

-Executing seasonal press previews & client events

-Maintain daily communication with editors, stylists and clients

-Oversee compilation of monthly status reports and disperse to clients

Qualifications:



-At least 4 years of experience of public relations work in the fashion industry

-Bachelor’s degree

-Self-motivated with strong organizational skills and ability to function effectively in a fast-paced work environment

-Ability to manage several clients and their needs

-Strong interpersonal communication skills

-Excellent writing skills

-Proficient in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook

-Familiarity with Launch Metrics and MuckRack is preferred

-Located in NYC



To Apply: Please send your resume and cover letter in PDF to jobs@kruppgroup.com.