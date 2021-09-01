September 2, 2021
21 Labor Day Deals on Accessories to Shop This Weekend
21 Labor Day Deals on Accessories to Shop This Weekend

From pearl necklaces to printed bucket hats.
Photo: Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

This summer went by in the blink of an eye, and now we're left with one final sun-soaked long weekend before we swap out our wardrobes. While some plan on spending the Labor Day holiday grilling and chilling, others — the deal-seeking set — are planning our sales attack.

For the shoppers out there, we've compiled a hefty list of sales so you can spend less time searching and more time spending, and hopefully taking in the season's final moments of rosé-infused bliss. We may be sad to put beach days behind us, but nothing cures fall blues better than a package containing an end-of-summer steal with your name on it. Ahead, click through our favorite discounted must-have accessories, from printed bucket hats to cherry hoops and bold chain necklaces. Happy shopping, and stay tuned for more Labor Day sales roundups.

Bags and Jewelry 

mo.na gems
above average studio
pura vida bracelet
13
Gallery
13 Images

Hats, Scarves and Eyewear

carolina k hat
as-above-bucket-hat
abaxci scrunchies
8
Gallery
8 Images

