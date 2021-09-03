51+ Labor Day Beauty Sales to Shop This Weekend

See you later, summer!

This summer went by in the blink of an eye, and now we're left with one final sun-soaked long weekend before we swap out our wardrobes. While some plan on spending the Labor Day holiday grilling and chilling, others — the deal-seeking set — are planning our sales attack.

For the shoppers out there, we've compiled a hefty list of sales so you can spend less time searching and more time spending, and hopefully taking in the season's final moments of rosé-infused bliss. We may be sad to put beach days behind us, but nothing cures fall blues better than a package containing an end-of-summer steal with your name on it. Ahead, you'll find all of our favorite beauty sales happening this weekend. Happy shopping, and check out our other Labor Day sales roundups.

Actsyl: 25%. off sitewide from Sept. 3-Sept. 7.

Anisa Beauty: 40% off sitewide with code WEAR2 from Sept. 6-Sept. 12.

BareMinerals: $15 off of $75 purchases, plus free shipping, with code SPENDGET.

Beverly Hills MD: 20% off sitewide with code BHMD20 from Sept. 3-Sept. 8.

Boscia: Free sample bundle of your choice with purchase of $75 or more from Sept. 3-Sept. 6.

Chi Haircare: 25% off regular priced items with code LABORDAY from Sept. 3-Sept. 6

Cle Cosmetics: Buy one Vitamin C Elixir, get one free from Sept. 3-Sept. 6.

Cleanlogic: 20% off sitewide from Sept. 2-Sept. 6

Cover FX: Up to 40% off select products from Aug. 31-Sept. 7.

Dermaflash: 20% off sitewide (excludes Dermaflash Mini) with code LDW20 from Sept. 2-Sept. 6.

Design Essentials: 15% off all honey-based products with code OHHONEY from Sept. 3-Sept. 9

Dr. Jart+: 15% off sitewide from Sept. 3-Sept. 8.

Dr. Loretta: 15% off sitewide (excludes sets and regimens) from Sept. 2-Sept. 7

Elemis: 25% off sitewide with code LABORDAY from Sept. 3-Sept. 7.

Eva Nyc: Two for $20 on hair care only from Aug. 26-Sept. 7.

Eve Lom: 20% off your purchase with code LABORDAY from Sept. 2-Sept. 6.

Fable & Mane: 15% off sitewide with code LABORDAY.

The Feelist: 25% off orders over $100 (excludes sets) with code LABORDAY25 from Sept. 3-Sept. 6.

Freck Beauty: 20% off all skincare and skincare bundles with code SKIN20 from Aug. 30-Sept. 7.

Frontman: 15% off with code POOLSIDE from Sept. 3-Sept. 6.

Gemmist: 20% off select products with code LDW20 until Sept. 8

Good Chemistry: Sitewide sale from Sept. 4-Sept. 6 with code LDSALE.

Gussi: 15% off when you buy two or more products with code BACK2SCHOOL from Aug. 23-Sept. 5; 15% off sitewide with code LABORDAY on Sept. 6.

Herbivore: Up to 60% off wellness store while supplies last.

Hey Dewy: 20% off sitewide with code LABORDAY20 from Sept. 3-Sept. 6.

Jane Iredale: 20% off select products with code FALL2021.

Kevin Aucoin: 20% off select products with code KABXLD20 until Sept. 6.

Liweli: 20% off sitewide with code LDWTWENTY from Sept. 2-Sept. 7.

Loum: 25% off sitewide from Aug. 29-Sept. 5; 30% off sitewide on Sept. 6.

Naturopathica: 20% off all orders over $75; gift with purchase on orders over $200 from Aug. 30-Sept. 6.

Naturally London: Spend over $100 and get a free nourishing butter and free shipping with code HELLOFALL from Sept. 4-Sept. 6.

No, Thank You: 25% off and free lip balm with purchase with code LABORDAY25 from Sept. 2-Sept. 7.

NuMe: 40% off sidewide from Sept. 2-Sept. 6

Overtone: 25% off all orders under $100 with code 25OFF; 30% off orders with code 30OFF from Aug. 24-Sept. 7.

Paula's Choice: 15% off sitewide; 20% off three or more items from Sept. 1-Sept. 7

Playa: 20% off orders over $75 with code SAVEMORE20; 30% off orders over $125 with code SAVEMORE30.

Pur: 30% off sitewide with code LABORDAY.

Retrouvé: 20% off sitewide from Sept. 3-Sept. 7.

Róen: 25% off sitewide with code ROENLABORDAY from Sept. 3-Sept. 6.

Sachajuan: 25% off boxed collections from Aug. 27-Sept. 12.

Schwanen Garten: 30% off sitewide from Sept. 1-Sept. 6

Sigil: 20% off gender-fluid fragrances with code LDAY20 from Aug. 30-Sept. 6.

Sparitual: Up to 50% off select products from Sept. 3-Sept.

TahnNyc: 10% off sidewide.

Tohfa Box: 15% off sitewide with code LABORDAY21.

Tower 28: Discounts on select sets.

UpCircle Beauty: 30% off sitewide from Sept. 3-Sept. 6.

Vacation: 15% off sitewide.

Xuyoni: 30% off sitewide from Sept. 1-Sept. 6.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

