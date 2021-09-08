LaRue PR Is Hiring An Account Executive

LaRue PR has an appreciation for creative thinkers who can both conceptualize and bring ideas to life. We love team players and have a collective approach to PR and find that working in tandem with each other only allows for bigger and better results for our clients.



The ideal candidate will be a true self starter, capable of working across fashion, beauty, food, wellness and lifestyle categories. The position is responsible for media relations across digital, broadcast, and print, and the candidate must have established relationships in the media. This role is currently remote with plans to return to the office part-time in Somerville, NJ.

Requirements:



• Enthusiastic and motivated

• Established media contacts

• Strong verbal/written communication skills

• Strategic and creative thinker

• Likes a “scrappy” small team environment

• Strong presentation skills with an ability to articulate ideas to clients, agency principals and colleagues

• Should be proficient in all social media, Canva, Powerpoint, Excel and Word etc

Responsibilities include:



• PR strategy

• Copywriting including press releases, pitches, media alerts and more

• Client reporting and presentations

• Media list management

• Research and creative thinking



To Apply: Please send your resume to jaclyne@laruepr.com.