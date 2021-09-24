Must Read: Which Latinx People Get to 'Make it' in Fashion?, Christian Siriano Opens SCAD Exhibit

Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Which Latinx people get to 'make it' in fashion?

Writing for Refinery29, Frances Solá-Santiago questions which Latinx people get to make it to the upper echelons of fashion. Growing up with interest in fashion, Solá-Santiago says, "[Carolina] Herrera's Venezuelan heritage was hardly ever mentioned. The same was true for Oscar de la Renta and Isabel Toledo..... But...there are signs that things might be taking a turn for a more inclusive and diverse representation of Latin American and Latinx fashion designers." {Refinery29}

Christian Siriano opens exhibit at SCAD

Christian Siriano is presenting his first solo museum exhibition at the SCAD Museum of Art. Titled "People Are People," it features "bold creations from Siriano's decade-plus career that celebrate self-expression for every body at every age." {SCAD}

Is Versace collaborating with Fendi?

Per Robert Williams and Vikram Alexei Kansara for Business of Fashion, Versace is said to be collaborating with Fendi, and the collection will be presented via a "secret" second show in Milan on Sunday. According to the report, Donatella Versace has been working with Silvia Venturini Fendi and Kim Jones on the forthcoming collaboration. {Business of Fashion}

WWD and Footwear News launch '50 Most Powerful Women' list

On Friday, WWD and Footwear News introduced their inaugural "50 Most Powerful Women" list, celebrating "women in power creating change across industries." This year's honorees include Aurora James of Brother Vellies and 15 Percent Pledge, Jane Hartzmark Hudis of Estée Lauder Cos Inc., Drew Barrymore of Barrymore Brands, Delphine Arnault of Louis Vuitton and LVMH, Francesca Bellettini of Yves Saint Laurent, Sabina Belli of Pomellato, Esi Eggleston Bracey of Unilever North America and many more. {WWD}

Glenn Martens is Jean Paul Gaultier's latest couture collaborator

Glenn Martens, Creative Director of Diesel and talent behind Y/Project, is collaborating with Jean Paul Gaultier Couture for a one-off collection. "He will show his vision of Gaultier's haute couture, which has alway been an incredible and energetic fusion of pop culture and time honored artisanal craft, not to mention the visionary brilliance of JPG himself, in January 2022," writes Mark Holgate for Vogue. {Vogue}

